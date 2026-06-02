Trump scraps plan to award $2.5 billion to victims of 'government weaponisation'

US President Donald Trump has scrapped a plan to award up to $2.5 billion in damages to victims of government weaponisation under the Biden administration following a potent backlash from Republicans and Democrats.

President Donald Trump has scrapped a plan to award up to $2.5 billion in damages to victims of government weaponisation under the Biden administration following a potent backlash from Republicans, as well as Democrats who branded it a slush fund for Trump's MAGA allies.

It amounts to a significant backdown from the US president, who said he gave up a lot of money to allow between Trump, his family and the tax office, after he sued his own government over a leak of his tax records that occurred seven years ago. But the fund was widely criticised as a mechanism to funnel money to January 6 rioters and other Trump allies who claimed to be victims of lawfare by the Biden administration.

Acting attorney-general Todd Blanche confirmed the US government would not proceed with the fund, which had been paused by a court until June 12. We're not moving forward with the fund, period, he told Congress on Tuesday afternoon. Asked whether that meant it would not proceed ever, he said Correct. The fund was to have been administered by five commissioners, all of whom would have been appointed by the attorney-general, including one selected in consultation with Congress.

People who had already put their hands up for compensation from the fund include Michael Caputo, a former official from Trump's first term, and Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the neo-fascist Proud Boys movement, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots. Tarrio was released from prison early last year after Trump granted him clemency. It was speculated that figures such as Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro could have also applied.

Earlier, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said he told Blanche that the fund may have been of noble intent, but it was a difficult prospect right now given the Republicans needed to pass legislation with slim majorities in Congress. One Republican congressman, Brian Fitzpatrick, teamed up with a Democrat to author legislation that would have specifically blocked the fund.

Republican senator Roger Wicker called it a nonstarter from the get-go, while the Senate's president pro tempore, Chuck Grassley, said it was necessary for Trump to dump the fund. Trump, his family and his companies are still likely to benefit from another part of the settlement, which precludes the Internal Revenue Service from pursuing them over any pending tax matters forever.

Blanche told lawmakers on Tuesday that the agreement with Trump to bar future audits into their tax records would remain in place. In January, Trump lodged the lawsuit against the government he runs, pertaining to a leak of his tax records many years ago by an IRS contractor. The suit alleged the IRS should have done more to prevent the leak





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Donald Trump Biden Administration Government Weaponisation Slush Fund January 6 Riots

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