Trump Sends Mixed Signals on US-Iran War, Talks Continue at Rapid Pace

US President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals on the US-Iran war, saying talks are both moving fast and stalled in the same day. Trump's comments have left many wondering about the future of the war and the chances of a peaceful resolution.

United States President Donald Trump sent mixed signals on the US-Iran war, saying talks were both moving fast and stalled in the same day. Trump stated that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop fighting, adding that Iran talks were moving rapidly after seeming to be on the rocks over Israel 's Lebanon offensive.

Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised not to send troops to Beirut's southern suburbs as threatened, while Hezbollah had agreed that all shooting would stop. However, in a separate post, Trump said that talks were continuing at a rapid pace with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Trump's comments came after Iran's news agency Tasnim reported that Iran had suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel's expanding offensive in Lebanon against Iran's ally Hezbollah.

Trump also stated that he had a productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and that there would be no troops going to Beirut, and any troops that were on their way had already been turned back. Furthermore, Trump said that he had a good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting would stop, that Israel would not attack them, and they would not attack Israel.

Lebanon's embassy in the US confirmed that Hezbollah had accepted a US proposal on a mutual cessation of attacks. The proposed arrangement would see Israeli strikes on Dahiyeh cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel, with the ceasefire framework to be expanded to encompass all Lebanese territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he told US President Donald Trump that his country would strike the Lebanese capital if Hezbollah does not stop attacking Israel.

Netanyahu stated that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking Israeli towns and citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. The US leader had given decidedly mixed signals about his enthusiasm for the talks to end the Iran war, which the United States and Israel launched on 28 February. Trump told US broadcaster CNBC that he did not care if the Iran talks collapsed, and that if they were over, they were over.

However, only hours before those statements, Trump had been saying the opposite, stating that talks were continuing at a rapid pace with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Weeks of indirect talks between the US and Iran marked by threats and several waves of air strikes have so far failed to bring about an end to the war or the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas.

The latest US-Iran exchange of fire coincided with Israel expanding its ground offensive in Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to push deeper into the country and instructing his military to strike terror targets in Beirut's southern suburbs. The United States had backed Israel's operations against Hezbollah, while still trying to come to an agreement with Iran to end the war it launched alongside Israel in late February, and to reopen Hormuz and impose controls on Iran's nuclear programme.

But Iran again said that it had not engaged in any nuclear negotiations and insisted that Israel must halt its offensive in Lebanon before any wider deal to end the war could be agreed. Trump's mixed signals have left many wondering about the future of the US-Iran war and the chances of a peaceful resolution





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US-Iran War Donald Trump Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Iran Nuclear Negotiations Ceasefire

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