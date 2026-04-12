Trump Signals Mass Pardons, Vance's Iran Talks Fail, and Pope Francis Calls for Peace

This news summary covers key developments in US politics and international affairs. Donald Trump reportedly plans mass pardons, Vice President JD Vance's Iran nuclear talks end without a deal, and Pope Francis addresses the global need for peace.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly indicated his intention to issue a wave of mass pardons to his closest allies and advisors at the conclusion of his second presidential term. This reported plan, shared in informal conversations over the past year, has sparked considerable debate and speculation regarding the potential scope and implications of such pardons.

The news comes after the controversial pardoning of 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack at the onset of his second presidency, fueling concerns about the use of presidential pardon power.<\/p>

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to these reports, stating that the president's pardon power is absolute. This statement further intensified the discussion, raising questions about accountability and the limits of executive authority. The unfolding situation highlights the ongoing scrutiny of Trump's actions and the potential ramifications of his decisions on the political landscape.<\/p>

Simultaneously, US Vice President JD Vance concluded his visit to Islamabad, Pakistan, after a lengthy 21-hour negotiation with Iranian representatives failed to yield a breakthrough. The focus of these talks was the ongoing impasse regarding Iran's nuclear program. Vance disclosed that they had not reached an agreement, citing significant disagreements over the development of nuclear weapons as a primary obstacle. He conveyed that the lack of an agreement would likely impact Iran more significantly than the United States.<\/p>

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency echoed these sentiments, attributing the failure to “excessive” demands from the US side. This development underscores the persistent challenges in achieving diplomatic resolutions with Iran, particularly on the sensitive issue of nuclear proliferation and regional security. The breakdown in talks highlights the complexity of international relations and the difficulties in bridging deep-seated differences between nations.<\/p>

In other developments, the Manhattan district attorney's office announced an investigation into a sexual assault allegation involving Eric Swalwell. Additionally, the US State Department made a significant decision, terminating the green cards of several nationals, including the son of a key figure from the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. These individuals are now facing an uncertain future regarding their immigration status.<\/p>

Elsewhere, Pope Francis, the first US-born pontiff, delivered a powerful message on peace and the dangers of aggression during evening prayers in St. Peter’s Basilica. He emphasized the importance of prayer as a defense against the illusion of omnipotence and the misuse of religious discourse for violent ends. His words provided a global perspective on the rising tide of conflict and a plea for peace and reconciliation, especially relevant given the ongoing tensions in various parts of the world. These events add to a complex and dynamic global scene, illustrating a range of significant issues across politics, diplomacy, law enforcement, and religious affairs.<\/p>





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