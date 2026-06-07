Trump Storms Out of NBC Interview Over Election Claims

US President Donald Trump abruptly ended a televised interview with NBC News after a heated exchange with host Kristen Welker regarding his repeated allegations that the 2020 election was rigged. The confrontation highlighted ongoing tensions between Trump and the press, as well as his refusal to accept the election results despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

United States President Donald Trump abruptly ended a television interview with NBC News following a tense exchange regarding his persistent claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged or stolen.

The incident occurred during his appearance on the program Meet the Press, hosted by Kristen Welker, who pressed the President for evidence supporting his allegations of widespread voter fraud and election interference. As the interview progressed, the atmosphere grew increasingly contentious. Welker challenged Trump to provide proof for his assertions, noting that multiple courts, state audits, and federal investigations have found no evidence of fraud on a scale that could have changed the election outcome.

In response, Trump criticized the network, calling it a one-sided crooked outlet, and remarked, I sat in the rain with you for an hour. A country can never be great with a dishonest press. He also referenced the difficult weather conditions during the outdoor filming, seemingly using it to underscore his dissatisfaction. The discussion also touched on a proposed $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund intended to compensate individuals who believed they were unfairly targeted by federal investigations.

Acting Attorney-General Todd Blanche recently confirmed that the Justice Department has abandoned the proposal. Trump expressed support for the idea, stating, I love the idea, while also attacking President Joe Biden, saying, People like stupid Biden, he's not smart enough to know what's going on, but people that surrounded him… what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people. Despite the abrupt ending, Welker confirmed that Trump has agreed to participate in another interview in the future.

The event underscores the ongoing tension between Trump and the media, particularly over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, a stance that remains a polarizing element in American politics. The interview's atmosphere was further complicated by adverse weather, which both participants endured, adding a layer of physical discomfort to an already combative dialogue.

This incident is emblematic of Trump's frequent confrontations with news outlets and his continued promotion of election fraud narratives despite the lack of corroborating evidence from official sources





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