The US Trade Representative unveiled proposed Section 301 tariffs on China, the EU, Japan and 11 other economies, the second leg of a tariff strategy replacing those struck down by the Supreme Court. October inflation hit 3.8 per cent headline and 3.3 per cent core, the highest core rate in three years.

The US Trade Representative's office on Wednesday unveiled proposed new tariffs on China, the European Union, Japan and 11 other economies, mainly in South-East Asia.

The announcement is the second leg of a new tariff strategy foreshadowed earlier this year as the permanent replacement for tariffs knocked out by the Supreme Court. So far this year the court has forced the administration to refund nearly $US130 billion ($196 billion) of those tariff revenues, with interest, to importers. The new tariffs use Section 301(b) of the US Trade Act.

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Legal Basis For New Tariffs

That section allows an administration to impose tariffs in response to foreign government acts, policies or practices deemed unreasonable or discriminatory that burden or restrict US commerce. They will almost certainly be challenged in the courts by US importers, although Section 301 has been extensively tested before and held up under challenge. There is slightly more legitimacy to the use of Section 301, particularly as it relates to China, than the Liberation Day tariffs Trump is clearly trying to replicate.

The first tranche of the new strategy took effect in July. It used the pretext of countries not doing enough to prevent imports from forced labour and imposed tariffs of either 10 per cent or 12.5 per cent on about 60 countries. Together those countries supply about 99.4 per cent of all imports to the US. Australia was hit with a 12.5 per cent rate.

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Those tariffs have been challenged in the US Court of International Trade, where judges have been giving signals that are not encouraging for the administration. Earlier interim tariffs that bridged the gap between those the Supreme Court struck down and the forced labour tariffs were also deemed illegal by the Court of International Trade. The administration is currently appealing that judgment, which would force another round of tariff refunds.

Inflation Impact Of Trade War

The new tariffs do not stack onto pre-existing tariffs and in many cases leave pre-existing trade deals or the forced labour rates unchanged, provided countries honour their trade deals or negotiate a deal. It is fitting that on the day Trump announced his latest slate of tariffs there was a release of US inflation data showing yet another hot reading. While Trump might still erroneously believe that exporters to the US pay his tariffs, the reality is they do not.

US companies and consumers do, so the cost of his trade war feeds into the US inflation rate and is ultimately borne by US households. US voters recognise that. An NBC News exit poll taken during the US midterm elections earlier this month found 66 per cent of those polled believed tariffs had hurt the economy.

Tariffs, the war in the Middle East and the boom in artificial intelligence have been major influences over a US inflation rate that continues to edge up. The US Federal Reserve Board is expected to raise US rates for the second time this year when it meets early next month. The 3.8 per cent headline inflation rate posted for October probably locks the increase in.

Excluding energy and food costs, the core inflation rate preferred by the Fed rose 3.3 per cent, the highest rate in three years and well above the Fed's target of 2 per cent. Just as the effects of Trump's earlier rounds of tariffs were starting to fade from the inflation data, the self-described Tariff Man has struck again.

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Global Trade Relations Damage

The damage that Trump's misconceived fixation with tariffs and trade deficits has done to America's relationships with the rest of the world, and America's allies in particular, will be lasting. The administration is essentially arguing that government subsidies and other non-market measures have created excess capacity in the countries targeted, flooding global markets with cheap goods, undermining US companies and costing the US jobs and investment.

The US is not unique in pointing a finger at China, where key strategic sectors have been explicitly targeted for global growth and have received layers of government subsidies and support. China is on track to post a record trade surplus of more than $US1.2 trillion this year. As is the case with the European Union, however, the excess capacity within China's economy is partly due to a lack of domestic consumption.

In Europe there is weak economic growth and a high cost of living, and capacity utilisation rates within its industries have ironically been impacted by a tide of Chinese imports. In China the continuing collapse of its property market over the past five years has undermined households' wealth and their willingness and capacity to consume.

China Tariff Rates Explained

For China, the 20 per cent rate is the current rate, at least until the trade peace deal in place with the US expires in January. The US has set a proposed rate of 40 per cent if, when that standstill agreement expires next year, the trade war flares again. That blunts the sharpest edge of the accusations that economies with a surplus of capacity to their domestic demand are unequivocally engaging in unfair trade.

With America's industrial capacity utilisation rate only just above 75 per cent last month, it too could be accused, using its own framework, of having structural excess capacity that enables unfair trading by US companies and distorts global trade. The Trump administration is not concerned about appearing hypocritical or even the validity of its arguments.

It just wants to replicate the tariffs and revenue lost by the Supreme Court's decision on Trump's first attempt at a new America First global trade order. The forced labour and excess capacity headings are just the means it devised to achieve that end.