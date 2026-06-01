Trump Sues IRS for $10 Billion, Judge Raises Questions About $1.8 Billion Settlement

A federal judge has raised questions about a $1.8 billion settlement between the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and President Donald Trump, who had sued the agency for $10 billion. The deal, which was brokered by a tight-knit group of lawyers with allegiance to Trump, set up a fund to pay people deemed to have been harmed by government weaponisation, including hundreds of rioters charged with storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A federal judge has raised questions about a $1.8 billion settlement between the US Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) and President Donald Trump , who had sued the agency for $10 billion.

The deal, which was brokered by a tight-knit group of lawyers with allegiance to Trump, set up a fund to pay people deemed to have been harmed by government weaponisation, including hundreds of rioters charged with storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The agreement also released Trump and his businesses from potentially costly IRS audits.

However, the plan has been met with accusations of corruption and self-dealing, with Democrats and former government officials lodging complaints about the arrangement. The federal judge overseeing the lawsuit, Kathleen Williams, has taken the extraordinary step of revisiting the case, asking whether the parties had deceived her.

Meanwhile, senior administration officials have begun preparing to eliminate the fund amid intense blowback. The deal is seen as a big victory for the president and his allies, but it has also raised questions about the nature of the arrangement and the potential conflicts of interest involved. The plan was drafted by a group of Trump allies, including Boris Epshteyn, who played a significant role in advancing the deal.

Epshteyn declined to comment, while a spokesperson for the Justice Department said that anyone who believed they were a victim of government weaponisation could apply for money from the fund. The New York Times reported that the plan posed conflicts of interest that are remarkable, even for an administration riddled with them. The arrangement has also sparked concerns about the use of taxpayer money and the potential for Trump and his allies to benefit from the deal.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment, and Trump has said little about how the agreement came together or who played a role in resolving the suit. However, in a recent social media post, Trump declared that he had given up 'a lot of money' by 'allowing' the fund to be created, and claimed that he could have settled the case for an 'absolute fortune' but instead chose to help others who were 'badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration'





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Donald Trump IRS Settlement Government Weaponisation Taxpayer Money Conflicts Of Interest

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