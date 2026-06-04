Trump Suggests Renaming NFL to Football

US President Donald Trump has suggested that the NFL should be renamed to football, sparking a debate about the origins and evolution of the sport's terminology. The move has been met with both support and criticism, with some arguing that the term soccer is outdated and others defending its use.

At the 2026 World Cup draw, FIFA Peace Prize recipient and U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the game should really be called football. There's no question about it.

We have to come up with another name for the NFL. It really doesn't make any sense, said Trump, an apparently new convert to the round-ball game. He isn't alone. The word soccer is, in some parts of the world, shunned by some fans.

Indeed, as a scholar of the sport who teaches a course called Soccer and Global Politics, I am bombarded with comments that the word soccer does not make any sense, and that people who use that term obviously know nothing about the beautiful game. To me, this disparagement of the word soccer is not only petty and tiresome - it is also incorrect. It ignores the roots of the sport and the development of the language of the game.

Rather than making the word taboo, the football ecosystem should embrace it. To understand why, let's go back to the beginning. The game has been around in various forms for centuries, but it began to be codified in the mid-19th century. Association Football was coined in 1863 to distinguish the game from rugby football, which, somewhat ironically, is played largely with the ball in hand.

British university students created their own slang at the time by abbreviating words and adding -er to them. Thus, rugby became rugger and association football was shortened to assoc and slanged to soccer. And this term soccer was freely and proudly used in the British press and in public for nearly a century, until the 1980s.

In countries with other established codes of football - American football, Australian rules football and Gaelic football in Ireland - soccer became the dominant term. But British fans began abandoning the word in the 1980s, largely as a response to the embrace of the term in the States.

And now, in the U.K. especially - but also among fans in the U.S. and Canada who present as true fans of the game - there are attempts to shame those who use the very term that the British invented and proudly used. And that's a pity. After all, using the word soccer has benefits. The British press continues to use soccer and football interchangeably to avoid repetitive writing.

The shorter word is useful for tabloid editors when creating tight headlines. And using both words does not reveal that a person is ignorant but rather cosmopolitan. The widespread use of soccer in Britain is still evident in the ongoing success of authoritative magazine World Soccer, founded in London in 1960; the TV show Soccer AM, which ran every Saturday from 1994 to 2023; the annual British charity match Soccer Aid; and Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday.

All document the enduring legacy of the term in Britain, despite the naysayers. A shared vernacular The beautiful game is also a universal one with a language shared by some 4 billion people. Language evolves, and fans today equally understand football, soccer, calcio, futebol or fútbol. Embracing all the variations of the beautiful game enriches the conversation.

It illustrates the sport's globalization and universal language, a shared vernacular that cuts across identities. And besides, nobody wants the war that would ensue if American football fans were forced to find another name





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