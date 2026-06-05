Trump Targets CNN's Kaitlan Collins in Oval Office, Sparking Misogyny Debate

President Trump criticized CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins for not smiling, amid broader scrutiny of the Paramount-Skydance merger.

In a recent Oval Office news conference, President Donald Trump directed a series of personal attacks at CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins , criticizing her demeanor and appearance before she had even asked a question.

Trump stated, 'CNN is a very corrupt organisation, with a corrupt reporter standing right there. Never smiles. She's a young, beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile off her face.

I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes.

' This incident is the latest in a pattern where Trump has targeted female journalists, including a Bloomberg News reporter earlier this year. Collins, a highly respected political journalist, remained unfazed throughout the exchange and later continued her reporting on the so-called anti-weaponisation fund without interruption. The confrontation occurred amid ongoing discussions about the proposed merger between Paramount and Skydance, which Trump has publicly supported.

He expressed hope that the new ownership, led by David Ellison, would overhaul CNN's coverage, which he deemed 'garbage.

' The merger faces opposition from Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren, who raised concerns about foreign investment from Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. They argued that the deal could grant foreign entities access to sensitive personal data and influence over a major media conglomerate. The Centre for American Progress also highlighted troubling financial relationships between the involved foreign regimes and Trump's family businesses, calling the merger 'indefensible on antitrust grounds.

' Former Trump press aide Sarah Matthews condemned the president's treatment of Collins, describing it as misogynistic and disgusting. She noted that Trump and his then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were 'scared' of Collins more than any other White House journalist, attributing the attacks to fear of her reporting skills. Matthews lamented that such behavior has become normalized and desensitized the public.

Meanwhile, CNN's media analyst Brian Stelter observed that Trump's pressure campaign against Ellison is happening openly. The White House declined to comment further, and the Correspondents' Association was contacted for input. A CNN spokesperson praised Collins as an exceptional journalist who reports with depth and tenacity





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Donald Trump Kaitlan Collins CNN Misogyny Paramount-Skydance Merger

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