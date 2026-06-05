Trump Targets CNN's Kaitlan Collins with Gendered Insults Amid Media Merger Controversy

President Trump berated CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins for not smiling, while also criticizing the network and promoting a controversial media merger backed by foreign funds.

During a press conference in the Oval Office this week, President Donald Trump launched a personal attack on CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins , accusing her of failing to smile and expressing hatred.

The incident has reignited debates about the president's treatment of female reporters and his ongoing war with the media. Trump's comments came as he discussed the pending merger between Paramount and Skydance, a deal he hopes will reshape CNN's editorial direction. The merger, which involves billions in financing from sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar, has drawn scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers who warn of foreign influence over American media.

Collins, a respected political correspondent, remained composed throughout the exchange, later reporting on the so-called anti-weaponisation fund without interruption. Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews characterized the president's behavior as misogynistic and rooted in fear of Collins' journalistic prowess. The incident underscores the tense relationship between the White House and the press, as well as the potential conflicts of interest surrounding the Paramount-Skydance deal





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Donald Trump Kaitlan Collins Media Bias Paramount Skydance Merger Foreign Investment

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