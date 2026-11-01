Trump Backs Jensen Huang Nvidia Return, Teases Kim Jong-un Meeting Before Asia Summits

President Donald Trump endorsed Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia chief executive and raised the possibility of meeting Kim Jong-un as he departed for Quad, ASEAN and APEC summits in Asia.

Washington: President Donald Trump has backed Jensen Huang to return as Nvidia chief executive, saying the tech titan had learned a big lesson, and teased a potential meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un as he departed for major summits in Asia.

Trump heads first to the Philippines for the first meeting of Quad leaders in more than two years, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside the ASEAN summit. He will then attend the APEC summit in China. A meeting with Kim was also possible, Trump said. We might have Kim Jong-un.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Scandal Exposes Corporate Espionage Risks

Trump Teases Potential North Korea Summit

He may come, I do not know. That is up to President Xi, he told reporters as he left the White House on Monday morning US time. The president has pushed for a meeting with the North Korean leader, which would be their first encounter since meeting twice in 2019, during Trump's first term, when he became the first sitting US president to set foot on North Korean soil.

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As the furore around Nvidia and its chip sales grows, Trump endorsed the idea of Huang returning as the firm's chief executive, just days after the 63-year-old resigned after admitting he had an affair with Alice Huang, no relation, a tech executive suspected of being a Chinese spy. I would not mind that, Trump said. I would say that Jensen's reinstatement - I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another.

But I would certainly not mind seeing that. Huang has discussed the possibility of a comeback with his allies, some of whom were pressuring the Nvidia board and planning to enlist support from the White House. On Monday US time, the newspaper reported Nvidia's board was considering the matter. The board has commissioned an independent investigation into Jensen Huang's infidelity and whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Trump Questions Alice Huang Spy Allegations

Jensen Huang appeared with his wife Lori ahead of a state dinner at the White House with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Trump cast further doubt on whether Alice Huang, the former executive and controlling shareholder of cloud computing company Megaspeed, was actually spying for the Chinese government. He denied that he had been warned about Alice Huang by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Usually what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that is a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy, Trump said. I do not know that she was a spy at all. The claim that US intelligence officials had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese asset with close ties to Jensen Huang was also addressed by Trump.

He played down divisions within his own administration about Nvidia's export of chips to entities that have been linked to China. Questions have also swirled about whether the Singapore-based Megaspeed should have been blacklisted, given widespread concerns. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly pointed the finger at the Commerce Department, run by billionaire Trump friend Howard Lutnick. Both are heading to the Philippines and China on board Air Force One.

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White House Clashes Over China Chip Exports

Trump said the two men had a different approach to the issue, and declined to arbitrate. One view is you do not want to insult China, we have a very good relationship with China. The other view is just go down and dirty and do what you have to do. You cannot say either is wrong or right.

We will let you know. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in Manila for the ASEAN summit and will take part in the meeting of Quad leaders. Selling older Nvidia chips, called the H200, to China was a good thing, Trump added. The most important thing was developing the next generation of chips, he said, and reiterated that having Jensen Huang return to the top job certainly is not a bad idea.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said he had a lot of empathy for Huang's situation, but declined to say whether the fellow billionaire should return. I do not think I know enough to answer that question, he said. Jensen has long been a hero of mine. Heroes have flaws.

Trump Comments On Putin And Ukraine War

I am grateful for the company he has built. Trump, when asked about his upcoming trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin and what it would take to get the Russian leader to back down against Ukraine, said he believed Putin was backing down. I think he could be tougher - I think he could be a lot tougher, frankly.

But Russia is intensely bombing Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of winter, prompting fears that civilians will be left without heat and electricity. On Monday, Ukraine hit Russian oil refineries and a strategically important bridge in the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of the war. Michael Koziol is the North America correspondent for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald. He is a former Sydney editor, Sun-Herald deputy editor and a federal political reporter in Canberra.