Trump Threatens Iran with Consequences as Negotiations Stumble

President Donald Trump warned Iran will 'pay the price' for stalling negotiations, while the US launches new strikes and allies condemn Iranian-backed plots.

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran on Thursday, warning the nation will pay the price for stalling nuclear negotiations. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Iran is all talk and no action, calling the nation the bully of the Middle East that is now dead.

He expressed frustration over the prolonged talks, stating that they have taken too long to reach a deal that would have been favorable for them, and now they must face consequences. The president did not elaborate on what the price would entail, but his comments come hours after the United States launched a new wave of strikes against Iran late Tuesday, following an incident where an Army Apache helicopter was forced down near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a US official, the latest strikes were intended as a warning shot and are not expected to derail ongoing negotiations to end the conflict. Trump's post contradicted his earlier optimism earlier this week when he told reporters that a deal could be reached within two or three days. He also shed new light on the Apache incident, revealing that an Iranian drone struck the helicopter while on fire and became lodged between the two pilots.

Miraculously, the drone did not explode, allowing the pilots to safely land the helicopter on the water and escape without injury. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, with Trump suggesting that the military may resume targeting critical infrastructure in Iran if peace talks falter.

In a separate development, a coalition of 22 countries, led by the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement condemning Iran-backed groups for plotting to kill Iranian dissidents, journalists, and members of Jewish communities on their soil. The statement, released by the UK government, cited lethal plotting by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Intelligence Organisation, the Quds Force, and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The countries condemned a recent spate of attacks across Europe claimed by the pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI). They emphasized that attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or attack people undermine national sovereignty and international norms, demanding an immediate halt to such actions. The statement also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Iranian security services and international criminal networks, urging Iran to cease its destabilizing activities





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Negotiations Strikes Helicopter Incident International Condemnation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel and Iran step back from renewed conflict after Trump calls for haltNetanyahu acknowledges pause in fighting in TV speech but vows forceful response to future attacks

Read more »

Trump claims sole authority over Middle East actions as Iran-Israel clash subsidesThe recent missile exchange between Iran and Israel highlighted stark differences between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump asserted he "calls all the shots" and pressured Netanyahu to hold fire, while Netanyahu proceeded with retaliation against Hezbollah and Iranian targets. The brief flare‑up ended with a ceasefire, but the incident underscored the fragile alliance and competing agendas of the two leaders.

Read more »

Trump Says Strait of Hormuz Could Reopen Within Days if Iran Deal FinalizedUS President Donald Trump claims negotiations with Iran are nearing conclusion and a peace deal could open the Strait of Hormuz within two to three days, avoiding further bombing and its humanitarian and economic consequences.

Read more »

Iran Warns Foreign Forces to Leave Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran Tensions SpikeIran's foreign minister urged foreign naval forces to exit the Strait of Hormuz to avoid crossfire after the US accused Iran of shooting down an Apache helicopter, leading to American retaliatory strikes and threatening a fragile ceasefire. Diplomatic efforts led by Donald Trump aim to finalize a deal as Israel and Iran exchange attacks and fighting continues in Lebanon.

Read more »