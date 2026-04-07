Trump Threatens Iran with Decimation Over Strait of Hormuz Standoff

US President Donald Trump threatens to 'decimate' Iran if it doesn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejects the US ceasefire plan, and the UN condemns threats against civilian infrastructure.

On April 6, 2026, President Donald Trump , accompanied by key advisors, addressed the escalating conflict in Iran , delivering a stark ultimatum and raising concerns of an even wider conflagration. The press conference, held at the White House, revealed the depths of the ongoing tensions and the potential for a catastrophic escalation of hostilities.

Trump, flanked by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, reiterated his threats against Iran, vowing to 'decimate' the country if it failed to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains volatile as both sides are currently locked in a dangerous standoff, with the potential to destabilize the region and beyond. The international community is watching with bated breath, as the potential consequences of a full-scale war loom large.\The United States, through mediator Pakistan, presented a plan to end the hostilities, which included an immediate ceasefire and a deadline for finalizing a broader settlement within a few weeks. The core of the American proposal revolved around the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil trade. However, Iran, as communicated through its state-run IRNA news agency, has rejected the terms. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, expressed the country's firm stance, stating that Tehran views the US as having lost diplomatic credibility due to previous attacks during negotiations and alleged war crimes. Iran's response, a detailed 10-point plan, also included proposals related to post-war reconstruction and the lifting of economic sanctions. Tehran’s representatives in diplomatic missions emphasize the importance of secure guarantees of non-aggression and a definitive end to the war. The Iranian position is unwavering, based on historical experiences that led them to believe a temporary ceasefire could serve as an opportunity for the other side to regroup.\Trump’s response to Iran's rejection has been aggressive. He has threatened to target civilian infrastructure and to obliterate the entire country within a day if a deal is not reached by the extended deadline. He specified potential targets such as bridges and power plants, demonstrating a clear escalation in rhetoric and the stakes of the conflict. The Iranian response has been resolute. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari dismissed Trump's threats as 'baseless' and declared they would not alter the course of the ongoing military campaign. Meanwhile, the United Nations has unequivocally condemned any attacks on civilian infrastructure, deeming them violations of international law. The global body underscored the need for all parties to respect international laws of war. The Albanese government has chosen not to publicly criticize the United States, despite Trump's comments that criticized Australia and other nations for failing to support US involvement in the conflict. This further complicated the already delicate diplomatic relationships and highlighted divisions among allied nations. The situation underscores the fragile state of diplomacy and the high risk of a wider regional conflict





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