Trump Threatens Military Attack on Iran if No Peace Deal Reached

US President Donald Trump warns of imminent military strikes against Iran unless a peace agreement is signed, accusing Tehran of manipulating negotiations. The threat follows the downing of a US helicopter and raises global concerns over a potential full-scale war.

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran by threatening direct military action if no peace agreement is reached, accusing Tehran of manipulating negotiations.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump stated that the US military is going to be attacking Iran, claiming that Iranian negotiators keep playing us for suckers. This threat follows a series of hostile exchanges between the two nations, including the downing of a US helicopter earlier this week, which prompted America to retaliate with strikes on Iranian targets.

The situation has raised alarms at the United Nations, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing horror at the escalation and warning that a lesser fire could become full war. Guterres urged both sides to respect ceasefires fully, though such ceasefires have been fragile. The downing of the helicopter occurred in the Gulf of Oman after US Central Command stated that the crew failed to comply with directions from American forces.

In response, the US has been considering attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants, as reported by multiple sources. Trump reiterated his willingness to strike Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, but did not confirm whether he will follow through on these threats. He continues to push for a diplomatic resolution while simultaneously threatening massive military action.

The international community watches closely as the risk of a broader conflict looms, with experts warning that miscalculations could lead to a full-scale war in the region. The White House has not provided further details on specific military plans, but Trump's rhetoric signals a hardline stance against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have yet to respond formally to the latest threats, though past statements indicate a readiness to defend their sovereignty. The standoff underscores the volatile nature of US-Iran relations and the challenges of achieving a lasting peace. As the situation evolves, global leaders are calling for restraint and renewed diplomacy to prevent a catastrophic conflict.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold emergency consultations to address the escalating crisis, though divisions among member states may hinder decisive action. For now, the world waits to see whether Trump will act on his words or seek a negotiated settlement





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