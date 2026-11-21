President Donald Trump said he will impose a tremendous tax on American companies that build data centers outside the United States, a move that could disrupt billions of dollars in planned US tech investment in Australia and complicate global AI expansion.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to impose a tremendous tax on American companies that build data centers abroad, saying he will not allow such facilities to go into other countries.

The announcement, made at a White House news briefing following his trip to Asia, could have significant implications for Australia, where US tech giants have already committed billions of dollars to build new data center infrastructure. Trump said he had not informed his own officials about the plan before announcing it.

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No formal white paper or legislative proposal detailing the tax penalties has been released, and the White House did not answer questions when asked for clarification, referring reporters to Trump's comments at the news conference. The lack of detail suggests the administration may be testing public reaction before finalizing any regulatory framework. The president said the move was intended to help the US artificial intelligence sector compete with China.

We are going to fight very hard for the data centers because we are not going to let China win, we are leading China, he said. He added that the United States allowed similar offshoring with chips and other industries in the past, which he described as very destructive to the country. We are not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country, Trump said.

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If they do that, we are going to put a tremendous tax on them. We want them to build it here. He mentioned a data center planned by a US company in Finland and said he would not allow that to happen. He did not indicate whether he envisaged any exemptions for US allies such as Australia.

Billions Committed to Australian Data Centers

US tech giants have recently committed billions of dollars to build data centers in Australia. Microsoft announced a 25 billion dollar investment in April to build data center infrastructure key to operating artificial intelligence, while Amazon announced a similar 20 billion dollar plan in June. Australia has drawn growing interest from US tech firms due to its location, access to renewable energy and relative political stability.

Trump also talked down an artificial intelligence cooperation initiative with Australia, India and Japan that he signed just days ago in Manila. The initiative, agreed by foreign ministers when they met last month in Atlanta, aims to expand access to trusted AI systems across the Indo-Pacific and is part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation across technology and critical minerals. Trump described it as fine but emphasized that he wants to keep AI development in America.

I will tell you, we are going to do that on a limited basis, he said. This was started a while ago, and it is fine. But we want to keep it in this country. So, it is wonderful to say we are working with other countries to build, but I want it in this country.

Impact on Australian Technology Supply Chain

It is bigger than the industrial revolution. That is what they say, and I agree with it. The threat of US penalties could deter American companies from committing capital to Australian projects, effectively removing a key competitive advantage that Australia hoped to leverage against other regions.

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The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, had recently engaged in high-level discussions with US leadership to secure its role in the Indo-Pacific technology supply chain, making this announcement particularly disruptive to bilateral economic goals. Companies with existing commitments to build infrastructure in countries like Finland or Australia are likely to pause new investments until the White House provides more concrete guidance on enforcement mechanisms and potential waivers for strategic allies.

Without clear exemptions for allied nations, US firms may face a difficult choice between adhering to the president's orders or pursuing lucrative international contracts. This uncertainty could stall planned investments and force companies to reconsider their global expansion strategies. Data centers are critical to the AI boom because they provide the computing power needed to train and run increasingly complex AI systems, and a penalty could complicate the global AI build-out.

Local Concerns Over Data Center Impacts

In Australia, the data center rollout could accelerate or undermine the country's clean energy transition, the Climate Change has reported. Communities nationwide have raised concerns about the electricity demands, utility costs, water usage and other local impacts data facilities can cause. Opposition to data centers became a central issue in the US midterm elections as Republicans lost their majority in both the House and Senate of Congress.

Recent YouGov polling found nearly two-thirds of Americans were opposed to data center construction in their community. Trump acknowledged local concerns, saying: You ought to take advantage of data centers, make them pay you, make them pay your community, but do not shut them off. This sudden policy pivot presents a severe challenge to Australia's economic planning, as the nation had positioned itself to attract substantial investment in data center infrastructure from global tech giants.

The implications extend beyond immediate construction delays, potentially affecting long-term trade relations and technology sharing agreements between Washington and Canberra. Previous diplomatic agreements appear vulnerable to unilateral shifts in executive direction. For now, the directive stands as a bold rhetorical commitment with no basis in law yet established. The business community remains in a state of flux, and more details are expected to come.

Partners in Australia and other allied nations are left to navigate an unpredictable policy environment.