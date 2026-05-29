Trump to Decide on Iran Ceasefire Extension with Conditions on Nuclear and Hormuz

President Trump announces he will soon decide on extending the Iran ceasefire, demanding Iran abandon nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran disputes terms and US faces domestic pressure.

US President Donald Trump said he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran , though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict.

Trump stated on Friday morning that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a final determination on the proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war. The meeting in the Situation Room lasted about two hours, according to a White House official, who declined to confirm whether a decision was reached.

The official emphasized that Trump would only accept a deal beneficial to the United States and consistent with his red lines, particularly that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon. A senior Iranian source told Reuters that an agreement was close but not yet approved.

However, Trump also laid out conditions that Iran has not accepted: Iran must end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capability to produce a nuclear weapon. Trump stated on social media that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon or bomb and that the Hormuz Strait must be immediately opened without tolls for unrestricted shipping. He added that nuclear material would be unearthed by the US.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency dismissed Trump's comments as an attempt to portray a fabricated victory. The senior Iranian source said any potential deal did not include nuclear issues, and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei insisted that management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman. Fars reported that the strait would be reopened under Tehran's conditions after the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ships.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the blockade would be removed slowly if it happens. Trump is under pressure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce US petrol prices ahead of the November congressional elections, as voters grow frustrated over rising costs. At the same time, he faces potential backlash from Iran hawks in his own party over any concessions to Tehran.

The war launched by the US and Israel on February 28 has killed thousands, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, and caused global economic pain by pushing up energy prices due to Iran's closure of the strait. In his social media post, Trump said mines would be removed from the strait and ships trapped there may start returning home.

Kazakhstan has signaled willingness to take Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium in the event of a deal, according to UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi. Iran also demands sanctions relief, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and an end to Israel's offensive in Lebanon. Israel has displaced hundreds of thousands and pushed into Lebanon targeting Hezbollah. Lebanon reports over 3,200 deaths from Israeli strikes, while Israel says 23 soldiers and four civilians have been killed





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Trump Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Weapons

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