Trump to Meet Putin and Xi in First Trilateral Talks in Shenzhen Next Week

Donald Trump will hold the first trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen next week, the White House says, as an espionage scandal and election losses weigh on the US president.

Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, the White House said. The high-stakes gathering of three geopolitical superpowers will take place on the sidelines of a regional summit in Shenzhen, in southern China.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales announced the meeting on Friday, Washington time, on a call with reporters previewing Trump's Asia trip. An administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House, said no separate meeting between Trump and Putin was planned. The discussion would be the first trilateral meeting between the leaders, though all three attended the larger G20 meeting in 2019.

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The meeting comes as the American president reels from election losses at home and an espionage scandal threatens to deepen tensions with China. Trump has expressed interest in discussing nuclear arms control with Xi and Putin. Putin has sought talks on the war in Ukraine without Ukraine at the table. The Kremlin said Putin would raise efforts to end the war with Trump in Shenzhen, though Xi's role was unclear.

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Putin said on Thursday he was sticking to Russia's territorial demands and ruled out foreign peacekeepers. The prospect of a breakthrough on nuclear arms control was slim, said Victor Shih, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of California at San Diego. Shih said this was partly because China's nuclear arsenal remained smaller than those of the United States and Russia. China has made it very clear that it wants to expand its nuclear arsenal, Shih said.

He also questioned whether the gathering would deliver much political benefit for Trump. For Trump, the trilateral is purely to score incremental political points, Shih said. But of course, in the aftermath of the midterm election where voters clearly have shown that their main interest is with domestic economic issues, something like nuclear disarmament is really not going to have much effect for his support, he said.

Intelligence Controversy Involving China And Nvidia

The meeting also comes as Trump is managing an intelligence controversy involving China and Nvidia, one of America's most important technology companies. The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials determined that Alice Huang, a business executive with whom he had a relationship, was passing information to Beijing. Washington has sought to restrict China's access to advanced AI chips made by companies including Nvidia.

The allegations sit at the centre of an increasingly fraught competition between the two countries that could shape their economic and military futures. Beijing is getting ready to welcome Putin and a lame duck Trump. The White House has framed the Asia trip as a chance to engage key leaders, but the agenda remains unsettled. No separate bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin is planned, according to the administration official.

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The first trilateral meeting between the three leaders marks a new phase in their overlapping diplomacy. All three previously attended the larger G20 meeting in 2019, but they have not sat down together in a dedicated trilateral format until now. Trump has said he wants to pursue nuclear arms control with both Xi and Putin. Russia has sought talks on ending the war in Ukraine without Ukraine at the table.

Analysts See Little Chance Of Nuclear Breakthrough

The Kremlin said Putin would raise efforts to end the war with Trump in Shenzhen, though Xi's role was unclear. Putin on Thursday stuck to Russia's territorial demands and ruled out foreign peacekeepers. Analysts see little chance of a nuclear arms breakthrough. Shih said China's smaller nuclear arsenal and its clear intent to expand it make a deal unlikely.

Shih also said the meeting is unlikely to boost Trump's domestic support after midterm election losses. Voters have shown their main interest is with domestic economic issues, he said, so nuclear disarmament will not have much effect for his support. The intelligence controversy involving China and Nvidia adds another layer of tension. The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials determined that Alice Huang, a business executive with whom Trump had a relationship, was passing information to Beijing.

Washington has sought to restrict China's access to advanced AI chips made by companies including Nvidia. The allegations are at the centre of an increasingly fraught competition between the two countries that could shape their economic and military futures. The White House has framed the Asia trip as a chance to engage key leaders, but the agenda remains unsettled. No separate bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin is planned, according to the administration official.