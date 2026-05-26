Trump to Undergo Third Medical Checkup in 13 Months Amid Health Concerns

President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo his third medical checkup in 13 months at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, amid concerns about his health and fitness.

President Donald Trump is expected to undergo his third scheduled medical checkup in 13 months as concerns about his nearly 80-year-old health and fitness continue to mount.

Trump, the oldest president to ever be inaugurated, is scheduled to visit Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for a medical and dental visit. This will be his third visit to Walter Reed in over a year, following similar trips in April 2025 for his annual physical exam and October for a follow-up visit. The White House has repeatedly sidestepped inquiries about Trump’s diagnosis and procedures, claiming he is in “excellent health”.

Independent doctors have pointed out inconsistencies in Trump’s health claims, including the repeated bruising of his hands and the swelling of his legs. They have also questioned the president’s sleepiness, citing possible underlying issues. A growing share of the public has doubts about Trump’s mental and physical fitness for office, with a recent poll finding 40% of Americans think he lacks the mental sharpness to serve as president, down from 47% last year.

The White House has defended Trump’s health, citing medical reports produced by White House physicians, although these reports have been disputed. Republicans have laid out their own vision for ensuring the president’s health, including establishing an independent commission to assess the president’s health. This is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Trump’s health, which has been a topic of public interest since he first took office.

Trump has made two visits to a Florida dentist since January for routine cleaning and care, and has consistently touted his fitness and physical results on cognitive exams





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Donald Trump Health Checkup Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre Presidential Health Fitness Concerns

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