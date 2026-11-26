Donald Trump calls for Vladimir Putin to cease military aggression in Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of new Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy grid amid ongoing conflict.

US President Donald Trump has issued a direct appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease hostilities and withdraw military forces from Ukraine. The former president took to Truth Social to articulate his desire for a rapid diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. He emphasized the urgent need to prevent further loss of life and stabilize the broader European region.

Trump Pushes For Diplomatic Russia Ukraine Deal

Mr. Trump stated that during recent discussions in China, he spent significant time addressing the issue of Russian military actions. He expressed a strong preference for President Putin to pull back all military aggression against territories throughout Europe. The goal is to facilitate a quick deal between Russia and Ukraine to halt the violence. He described the current situation as a complete bloodbath, noting that thousands of people are killed each month. Mr. Trump believes that a negotiated end to the war is a strong possibility if Russia changes its posture.

Also read Ukraine war briefing: Zelenskyy and Hungary PM hail new era of cooperation after Orbán

Kushner Claims Putin Agrees To Nuclear Restraint

Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, provided additional context on the diplomatic efforts to end the war. Mr. Kushner revealed that he and envoy Steve Witkoff have been mediating talks between the conflicting parties. He stated that after extensive conversations with President Vladimir Putin, he is convinced the Russian leader genuinely desires peace. Mr. Kushner noted that President Putin has explicitly agreed not to use nuclear weapons. He emphasized that the Russian leader has reassured them that using such arms is not his intention, marking a significant potential breakthrough in security assurances.

Zelenskyy Warns Of Attacks On Ukraine Energy Grid

While diplomatic channels remain open, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued stark warnings regarding recent Russian military activities. He announced that Russia is preparing another major attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, logistics networks, and critical services. Mr. Zelenskyy highlighted that Russian forces continue to specifically target substations, overhead power lines, and the entire power grid. This strategy aims to disrupt civilian life and industrial capacity across Ukraine through systematic electrical outages.

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Russia Launches Missile And Drone Assault On Ukraine

The warning followed a significant assault launched by Russia against Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian officials confirmed that ballistic missiles and one hundred thirteen drones struck the country on Wednesday night. The attacks resulted in damage to an apartment building, a hospital, a sports facility, businesses, and a fuel station. Crews have been working tirelessly to restore electricity in six Ukrainian regions following the barrage. These strikes have caused widespread disruption and endangered civilian populations in key urban centers.

Ukraine Seeks More Air Defence Supplies From West

In response to the escalating aerial threats, Ukraine is urgently pushing for increased air defence supplies. The country has a critical need for interceptors capable of stopping Russian ballistic missiles. These systems have been in short supply globally, a shortage exacerbated by the outbreak of conflict in Iran. Meanwhile, tensions have risen further after a Ukrainian strike on a Russian vessel in the Gulf of Finland. This event has sparked fears that the war could spill across borders, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape.