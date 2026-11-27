President Donald Trump says he wants common ground with Democrats on healthcare, and drug and medical service prices are seen as a possible area of compromise. Democrats are still building consensus around ideas including Medicare-for-all and adding hearing, vision and dental care to Medicare.

US President Donald Trump says he wants to find common ground with Democrats on healthcare. But doing so will not be easy. There is a real possibility that we get a lot of great things done, especially on healthcare, Trump told reporters last Friday during a news conference at the White House.

I am open to great healthcare. Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want. Democrats, fresh off their sweeping electoral victories this month, are seeking to make healthcare a central part of their agenda for the next Congress.

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But the party is still building consensus around which ideas it will pursue, such as a progressive push for Medicare-for-all and more moderate proposals on adding hearing, vision and dental care to Medicare. The Trump administration has signalled little interest, and in some cases opposition, to some of the main ideas Democrats are contemplating.

Drug Prices Are Key Compromise Area

However, an area of potential compromise could be drug and medical service prices. Both Trump and congressional Democrats have, for years, blasted the cost of medicines. The president has frequently touted his administration's actions meant to lower drug pricing, including deals made with pharmaceutical companies during his second term.

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When discussing those deals recently with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump suggested there was room to go further, saying, Great things can be done between the Democrats and Republicans on healthcare. The two parties have also been seeking to increase transparency into healthcare's opaque pricing structures. The Trump administration finalised a revamp last month of rules requiring health insurers to publish the prices they negotiate with doctors and hospitals.

A Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson said in a statement that the agency welcomes opportunities to work with Congress on healthcare issues, including efforts to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, increase price transparency, and deliver better value for patients and taxpayers. President Trump has made lowering healthcare costs while protecting program integrity a priority, the spokesperson said. CSL has also signed a deal with the Trump administration to slash prices for its medicines.

Democrats Build on Drug Price Deals

Under president Joe Biden, Democrats tried reducing drug prices by passing legislation that empowered Medicare to begin negotiating the price of some medicines for the first time. Since then, top Democratic lawmakers have sought to build on those efforts. They have pitched plans to increase the number of drugs the program can negotiate costs on per year and to extend those lower prices to the commercial market.

Unlike many Republican lawmakers, Trump has historically been open to Medicare drug price negotiation. In 2017, he alleged that pharmaceutical companies were getting away with murder. But the Trump administration and Democrats have tried before, unsuccessfully, to negotiate on drug pricing. During Trump's first term, discussions between his administration and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi collapsed.

Wendell Primus, who was serving as Pelosi's senior health and budget adviser at the time, said he believed they had a real shot at hammering out a deal. But, he said, the House Republicans were not on board. House Democrats wanted to allow the government to directly negotiate prices for Medicare, with an option for private insurers to take advantage of the deals. They also wanted to impose excise taxes on non-compliant drugmakers, which Republicans opposed.

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A narrower, bipartisan Senate bill that would have targeted lower drug prices for Medicare, such as capping seniors' out-of-pocket costs, stalled over Republican opposition. The provision would have required pharmaceutical companies to pay the government if they raised a drug's prices faster than the rate of inflation. Legacies are important to presidents, said Chris Jennings, a long-time Democratic health policy consultant.

That is why I think the best advice I give to anyone who asks on Capitol Hill is: be prepared to be able to move, because there may be time and opportunities and vehicles that suddenly become available for progress. Next year, House Democrats' sizable majority should allow them to pass legislation without any GOP assistance. Senate Democrats will need Republican help to pass bills unless they use a procedural move to bypass the filibuster.

Trump Veto Threat Looms Over Plans

And Trump is almost certain to veto policy changes that he dislikes. Democrats have ambitious proposals unlikely to receive White House support. Chief among them is reversing Medicaid cuts that were imposed in Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act and reviving generous Affordable Care Act subsidies that have lapsed.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who has been nominated to lead Democrats as House speaker in the next Congress, has framed those proposals as necessary to fix our broken healthcare system in terms of the damage that has been done by Donald Trump and MAGA extremists over the last two years. Yet, Democrats broadly say that the party needs to do more than simply undo Republican actions.

Democrats Seek Medicare Expansion

Democrats have been attempting to build consensus around ideas to expand Medicare coverage, including lowering the eligibility age and adding hearing, vision and dental care to the program. They also want to ensure all children have health coverage.

Meanwhile, some progressive Democrats want the party to go even further and establish a universal healthcare program that would cover all Americans, Medicare-for-all, which some Trump officials have lambasted. Independent senator Bernie Sanders, who is expected to lead the Senate health, education, labour and pensions committee in the next Congress, planned to use his position to press for a four-year plan to en