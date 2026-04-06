Trump Warns Iran of Devastating Consequences if Ceasefire Demands Are Ignored

President Donald Trump held a White House press conference, issuing a stern warning to Iran regarding the ongoing war. Trump threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if a ceasefire agreement was not reached by a specific deadline. The press conference followed reports of Iran's rejection of a proposed ceasefire. Trump's statements signal a potential escalation in the conflict.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House regarding the ongoing war in the Middle East , specifically focusing on the escalating tensions with Iran . The press conference followed reports from Iran ian state media indicating Tehran's rejection of a proposed 45-day ceasefire. Trump adopted a resolute stance, warning of severe consequences if Iran did not accept a ceasefire agreement by a specific deadline. He emphasized that the U.S.

was prepared to take significant military action if necessary.\Trump’s remarks included a direct threat to target Iranian infrastructure, specifically bridges and power plants, within a short timeframe if the ceasefire demands were not met. He expressed disappointment with allies, including South Korea and NATO, for their perceived lack of support during the conflict. The President also discussed the United States' attempts earlier in the year to provide weapons to Iranian protesters, expressing frustration that the weapons did not reach the intended recipients. He then gave specific details about a recent rescue mission undertaken by the U.S. to save two personnel in a high risk operation. Trump praised the military's efforts, highlighting the dangerous conditions and the successful outcome. He also gave details about the rescue, revealing the first message sent by the second service member, after they activated their locator beacon, as 'God is good.' During his speech, Trump also said he understood why Iranian citizens would be hesitant to protest, citing that Iranian government snipers opened fire on the protestors.\Furthermore, the President defended his position on potential attacks on Iranian infrastructure, dismissing concerns about international laws of war, and tying it to the larger context of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation. The U.S. continues to monitor developments closely. Antonio Costa, took to social media to reiterate that strikes on civilians and public infrastructure are illegal. Fars news agency reported that four officers of the Iranian army ground forces were killed in an operation to counter US aircraft in Iran's Isfahan on Sunday. Trump's comments underscore the seriousness of the situation and the potential for a significant shift in the conflict's trajectory if a resolution is not reached





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