Trump Warns Iran of Resumed Fighting as US-Iran Nuclear Deal Details Emerge

US President Donald Trump threatens to resume military action if the nuclear deal with Iran collapses as the full text of a memorandum of understanding is revealed, including a $300 billion reconstruction fund and commitments to lift sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, stating that the United States is prepared to resume military action if the nuclear agreement between the two nations fails.

This warning comes as senior US officials publicly disclosed the full text of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached with Iran, outlining key American commitments. Central to the agreement is a US pledge to work towards the removal of all American and United Nations sanctions currently imposed on Tehran. This includes lifting economic restrictions that have severely impacted Iran's economy. A significant component of the deal is the creation of a massive $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

This fund is to be financed by private equity from a consortium of countries, representing a substantial international investment in Iran's future. The disclosed text of the MoU also establishes a new "minimum" standard for the down-blending of Iran's highly enriched uranium, a critical non-proliferation measure. In a related regional security provision, the agreement includes clauses aimed at guaranteeing the "territorial integrity" of Lebanon, responding to recent cross-border attacks by Israel against Hezbollah targets on Lebanese soil.

Logistical and practical terms of the understanding are also detailed. The US draft secures toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a period of only 60 days, after which fee structures could be reintroduced. This temporary measure addresses a key Iranian demand for unhindered maritime access. The officials emphasized that a forthcoming meeting between US and Iranian negotiators in Switzerland this weekend will be "critical" in determining the future trajectory of the talks.

While the MoU was signed electronically over the weekend, both parties have scheduled a formal in-person signing ceremony for Friday, local time, underscoring the political significance of the accord





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