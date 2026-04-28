Trump Welcomes King Charles III to the White House Amidst 'Special Relationship' Debate

President Trump formally welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the US, praising the enduring bond between the two nations. The visit comes as the British Ambassador's comments suggesting Israel holds the 'special relationship' with the US spark discussion.

President Donald Trump extended a warm welcome to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House , marking the first full day of their United States visit.

Trump emphasized the uniquely close relationship between the US and the UK, describing them as “the two most exceptional nations the world has ever known. ” He highlighted their shared history, language, and values, praising King Charles’ dedication to public service and his positive influence on the enduring bond between the two countries. The President expressed confidence that this strong relationship would continue to flourish for years to come.

The welcoming ceremony, held on a rain-soaked South Lawn, included a performance by the President’s Marine Band and a military guard of honor. Following the ceremony, the two leaders engaged in a bilateral meeting, and King Charles is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress, becoming only the second British monarch – and the first king – to do so.

His address is expected to focus on the US-UK relationship, as well as broader topics like NATO and the AUKUS alliance. Interestingly, a recent revelation has surfaced regarding comments made by British Ambassador to the US, Christian Turner. In a February recording, Turner suggested that Israel, rather than the UK, currently holds the “special relationship” with the United States, acknowledging the significant influence and close ties between the two nations.

He also commented on the differing reactions to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in the US and the UK. The day was marked by traditional British weather, with light rain falling during the official greeting. Dignitaries held umbrellas as the Marine Band played, and the Trumps and the royals exchanged greetings. Trump shared a lighthearted anecdote about his late mother’s admiration for Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles, recalling her fondness for the young prince.

The King will present President Trump with a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk, currently housed in the White House, with the originals residing in London’s National Maritime Museum. The visit underscores the historical and ongoing importance of the US-UK alliance, despite recent commentary questioning the nature of the ‘special relationship’ and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

The event was attended by several US officials including Vice President JD Vance, cabinet secretaries Marco Rubio, Scott Bessent, Pete Hegseth, Howard Lutnick and White House chief-of-staff Susie Wiles, alongside British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Ambassador Christian Turner





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