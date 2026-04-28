Trump Welcomes King Charles III to the White House Amidst 'Special Relationship' Debate

President Trump formally welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the US, celebrating the historic US-UK relationship. The visit comes as a British ambassador's comments suggest Israel may currently hold the 'special relationship' with the United States.

President Donald Trump extended a warm welcome to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the White House , marking the first full day of their United States visit.

Trump emphasized the uniquely close relationship between the US and the UK, describing them as “the two most exceptional nations the world has ever known. ” He highlighted their shared history, language, and values, praising King Charles’ dedication to public service and his positive influence on the enduring bond between the two countries. The President expressed confidence that this strong relationship would continue to flourish for years to come.

The welcoming ceremony, held on a rain-soaked South Lawn, included a performance by the President’s Marine Band and a military guard of honor. Following the ceremony, the two leaders engaged in a bilateral meeting, and King Charles is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress, becoming only the second British monarch – and the first king – to do so.

His address is expected to focus on the US-UK relationship, as well as broader topics like NATO and the AUKUS alliance. Interestingly, a recent revelation has surfaced regarding comments made by British Ambassador to the US, Christian Turner. In a February recording, Turner suggested that Israel, rather than the UK, currently holds the “special relationship” with the United States, acknowledging the significant influence Israel wields. This statement contrasts with the traditionally held view of the UK as America’s closest ally.

The ambassador also commented on the differing reactions to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in the US and the UK, noting its more substantial impact in the latter. The day’s events were steeped in tradition and symbolism. Dignitaries held umbrellas during the outdoor ceremony, and a military flyover featuring four F-35 fighter jets added to the spectacle. Trump’s speech included personal anecdotes, recalling his mother’s admiration for Queen Elizabeth II and her fondness for a young Prince Charles.

He playfully acknowledged the King’s anticipated address to Congress, predicting it would inspire envy due to his distinguished accent. Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump were also impeccably dressed for the occasion, showcasing elegant attire.

As a gesture of goodwill, King Charles will present President Trump with a framed facsimile of the 1879 design plans for the Resolute Desk, a historically significant piece of furniture currently residing in the White House, with the original plans housed in London’s National Maritime Museum. The visit underscores the continued importance of the transatlantic alliance, despite recent commentary questioning the nature of the US’s closest international partnerships





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