McKinnon Index 2026: Trust in Federal Politicians Falls to 30.5 Percent as Young Men Question Democracy

The 2026 McKinnon Index shows trust in federal politicians and government has fallen, nearly three-quarters of Australians believe the country is more divided, and more than one in four young men say extreme measures such as violence can sometimes be justified.

Trust in Australia's federal politicians has fallen sharply, with confidence dropping from 35.9 per cent to 30.5 per cent in a year, according to the 2026 McKinnon Index released today.

Trust in the federal government also slipped from 37.6 per cent to 33.1 per cent, with fewer than one in four Australians expressing high trust in political parties. The survey of 4,273 Australians was conducted by Roy Morgan between June 19 and July 21 this year for McKinnon, an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organisation focused on democracy and good government.

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Helen Haines Attack Sparks Division Concerns

The results come amid heightened concern about political hostility following the alleged attack on independent MP Helen Haines near her parliamentary office in regional Victoria last month. An alleged motive in that incident remains unknown. Almost three-quarters of Australians, or 74.4 per cent, believe the country has become more divided over the past year.

Overall satisfaction with democracy has fallen from 54.5 per cent to 50.7 per cent, although more than three-quarters still believe democracy is preferable to any other system of government. The national figures conceal a deeper divide along education lines. Just 39.7 per cent of Australians whose education ended at high school are satisfied with democracy, compared with 59 per cent of university graduates.

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The gap is wider still over elections, with almost three-quarters of graduates confident in election outcomes compared with fewer than half of Australians with a high school education or below. The findings suggest educational attainment is now a much stronger dividing line than income across several measures of democratic confidence and participation.

Education Gap Widens Democratic Confidence Divide

Just 41.7 per cent of Australians whose education ended at high school believe people like them have a say in government, compared with 54.6 per cent of university graduates. Fewer than half of those without tertiary qualifications feel confident accessing reliable information about public policy, compared with almost two-thirds of graduates. More than 80 per cent of university graduates say they understand how Australian democracy works, compared with fewer than two-thirds of those whose education ended at high school.

These results raise questions about whether Australia's political institutions are equally accessible to all citizens. Some of the largest movements in the data occurred for men aged 18 to 24. More than one in four young men, or 27.5 per cent, agreed that extreme measures such as violence could sometimes be justified to advance a cause they cared about.

That compares with 16.9 per cent of women the same age and 10.1 per cent of Australians overall, while more than three-quarters of Australians disagreed that violence could be justified. Support for democracy among young men declined to 54 per cent. There was a sharp 23-point drop in the proportion of young men who believed people could freely express political opinions, falling to about 50 per cent.

Nationally, confidence that Australians can freely express political opinions plunged almost 10 percentage points, from 67.9 per cent to 58.1 per cent, while fewer than half believe the political system allows people like them to have a say. McKinnon interim executive chairman and former Victorian deputy premier John Thwaites said it was important to acknowledge that while those who said violence could be justified in some circumstances were in the minority, it was an increasing proportion.

Young Men Show Rising Support for Violence

We need to do more to ensure that all of our community, but young men here in particular, understand our democracy, understand the importance of it, and understand that their voice is important and can be heard, he said. Thwaites said the findings revealed growing disconnection between Australians and their elected representatives. People need to know their voice matters, he said.

They also need to see leaders acting with integrity, keeping their promises and delivering outcomes that make a difference to their lives. Both matter if we want to rebuild trust. Those who said they had low trust in the federal government cited broken promises, dishonesty and politicians being out of touch as the most common reasons. Broken promises were cited by 25 per cent, dishonesty by 22.1 per cent and politicians being out of touch by 19 per cent.

Another 15.5 per cent nominated self-interest, while just 5.8 per cent cited the cost of living. The trend was more pronounced for people with lower education levels and those who lived in the regions. In inner regional areas, dissatisfaction in democracy rose to nearly 39 per cent, higher than the national proportion of about 30 per cent. Political divisions are increasingly spilling into personal relationships.

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More than one in five young Australians, or 21.8 per cent of men aged 18 to 24 and 21.2 per cent of women in the same age group, agreed they could not be friends with someone whose political opinions differed from their own. Intolerance of opposing views was markedly less pronounced among older Australians, with just 4.5 per cent of men and 6.3 per cent of women aged over 65 expressing the same sentiment, compared with 11.1 per cent across the population.

Cathy McGowan, who was the independent MP for Indi before Ms Haines, said people in rural and regional Australia were bearing the brunt of inequality. She said that since the alleged attack on Ms Haines, she has heard calls all over Australia for us to be better and do better.

There is also a role for community to be much more active in holding each other to account and creating the environment that they want to protect the democracy that they value, she said. Helen Haines won the seat of Indi following Cathy McGowan's retirement, making history as the first independent to succeed another. While trust in politicians and governments has declined, faith in public servants and democratic institutions has largely remained steady or increased.

Trust in the Australian Electoral Commission has increased to 72.9 per cent, the highest trust level recorded, followed by government regulators and advisory bodies at 57 per cent and the courts at 55 per cent. Confidence in the public service, courts, independent regulators and anti-corruption commissions remained stable or improved, with nearly half of Australians saying they trusted the federal public service. Satisfaction in the education system and public infrastructure also rose.

University of Melbourne political science associate professor Aaron Martin said he had observed similar trends in his own research, including that support for institutions like the electoral commission remained high for the most part. While he said it was difficult to read a trend from the two years of data provided by the McKinnon Index, other studies like the Australian Election Study showed satisfaction with democracy had risen between the 2019 and 2022 federal elections.

I think over the longer term, the picture is a little more optimistic than the sort of snapshots that we're getting at the moment, he said. Dr Martin said globally Australia sat between countries doing really badly, such as the US, the UK, France and Spain, and countries doing really well, like Denmark. Australia is in a pretty reasonable position, but that's not to say that we're in a sort of unassailable position either, he said.

People need to know their voice matters. They also need to see leaders acting with integrity, keeping their promises and delivering outcomes that make a difference to their lives.