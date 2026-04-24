Tszyu Unites Boxing Legends for Spence Clash, Reveals New Team and Patriotic Drive

Tim Tszyu has assembled a historic corner team featuring Jeff Fenech, Johnny Lewis, and Kostya Tszyu for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jnr. The fighter explains the reasons behind the dramatic changes, emphasizing a desire for Australian support and a stronger connection to home.

Tim Tszyu is preparing for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jnr with a revamped team, uniting a legendary corner featuring Jeff Fenech , Johnny Lewis , and his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu .

This dramatic shift includes Fenech taking on the roles of coach and manager, driven by a desire for strong Australian representation and personal motivations. Tszyu has explained that the decision stemmed from challenges experienced during his recent training camp in Miami with Pedro Diaz, though he clarifies these issues weren't directly related to Diaz's methods. The fighter, now embracing the moniker ‘The Phoenix’, emphasized a need to be closer to family and a desire for a stronger Australian connection.

This move marks the second time in six months Tszyu has completely overhauled his fight team, previously parting ways with Glen Jennings and Igor Goloubev. The current changes include the departure of manager Darcy Ellis and strategic matchmaker Mike Altamura. Fenech has issued a strong warning to those attempting to disrupt Tszyu’s preparation, asserting that they were ‘made’ by Tszyu and should not create obstacles.

Tszyu himself maintains he harbors no ill will towards those released, focusing solely on making Australian sporting history against Spence. He revealed the decision to leave his previous camp was made four weeks before his win over Denis Nurja, citing the difficulty of maintaining connections with home while based in the US. The collaboration with Fenech began with conversations during training sessions late last year, with Fenech advising Tszyu to prioritize his comfort and well-being.

Tszyu expressed a desire for this fight to be a symbol of Australian boxing, wanting to include as many legends as possible in his corner. He confirmed speaking with his father, Kostya, who resides in Russia, about the partnership. Lewis’s involvement was also secured after discussions with Fenech, adding another layer of experience and support. Tszyu’s simple response to the reason for the change – an Australian flag emoji – underscores his patriotic drive.

He believes this combination of himself and Fenech will be remembered not only in boxing history but in Australian sporting history as a whole, aiming for a monumental victory





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Tim Tszyu Errol Spence Jnr Jeff Fenech Kostya Tszyu Johnny Lewis Boxing

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