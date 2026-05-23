Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad: Hull City promoted to Premier League

This news article discusses the surprise victory of Hull City in the Championship play-off final against Middlesbrough, winning promotion to the Premier League. It also mentions that manager Hansi Bassi Gerner Tuchel leaves out big names for the World Cup squad.

Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Tuchel leaves out big names for WC squad | 00:54 Hull City were promoted to the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Oli McBurnie’s last-gasp strike sealed a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final , bringing an end to the ‘spygate’ controversy that overshadowed world football’s richest match.

McBurnie punished a mistake from Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn to bag the lucrative winner in the final moments of the second half at Wembley





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Hull City Middlesbrough Play-Off Final Promotion To Premier League World Cup Tuchel Big Names In WC Squad Spygate English Championship Play-Off Final Premier League

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