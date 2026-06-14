Turkish Australians Celebrate World Cup Game Between Turkey and Australia

More than 4000 people, mostly members of Melbourne’s Turkish community, enjoyed a family day out to watch the World Cup game between Turkey and Australia on a big screen. Kebabs sizzled on hotplates, Turkish pop songs rang out from speakers, and it was a sea of red and white flag colours at Nasiol Stadium in Broadmeadows, in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

More than 4000 people, mostly members of Melbourne’s Turkish community, enjoyed a family day out to watch the World Cup game between Turkey and Australia on a big screen.

Kebabs sizzled on hotplates, Turkish pop songs rang out from speakers, and it was a sea of red and white flag colours at Nasiol Stadium in Broadmeadows, in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. So close but so far: Turkish Australians react to a near-goal from Turkey as they watch the Australia-Turkey World Cup game on the big screen at Nasiol Stadium in Broadmeadows.

Friends caught up, kids played among the stands and on the soccer pitch stood a giant screen broadcasting the match live from Vancouver, Canada. Throughout the match there were countless excited roars and people rising from chairs, ready to cheer as Turkish players brought the ball forward before being thwarted by missed goals or Australian defenders. Colour my world: Berna Erkan was happy to bring her son, Aren, 6, to watch Turkey play Australia on the big screen in Broadmeadows.

Ali Ozdemir, from Broadmeadows, said the Socceroos had ‘parked the bus’ – given a strong line of defence the Turkish players couldn’t break through. Ozdemir, who came to Nasiol Stadium with his wife Ayse and 12-year-old daughter Beren, said Turkey had ‘underestimated the Australians’ and the Socceroos defended ‘really well’.

‘It was a good day out. But it would have been good to see a draw – you want both Turkey and Australia to go to the knockout games,’ Ozdemir said. Ahmet Arikan shows his support for both Australia and Turkey. While most wore the Turkish colours, there was still a strong sentiment for Australia – the home they, or their parents, had migrated to.

Berna Erkan, of Roxburgh Park, her husband, Ceyhun, and their son Aren, 6, painted their faces in the Turkish red and white, but Erkan said she was ‘split in two’ about whom to barrack for. The last time Turkey qualified for the World Cup, in 2002, Erkan was 12 years old.

She remembered the excitement of that time – going to a shopping centre in Dallas, in Melbourne’s north, and watching the game with her family and members of the Turkish community. Former Olympian and Matilda Selin Kuralay attended Sunday’s broadcast of the Australia versus Turkey match.

‘Why? Because I’m an Australian and a Turk at the same time,’ he said.

‘I respect Australia as my home country, but I’m a Turk as well. So why not? ’ he said. Former Matildas player and Olympian Selin Kuralay said events like Sunday’s broadcast could inspire children to want to play for Turkey or Australia.

Kuralay said watching the Australian women’s team play in the 2000 Olympics ‘is what made me think ‘I want to be a Matilda’’





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Turkey Australia Turkish Australians Broadmeadows Nasiol Stadium Kebabs Turkish Pop Songs Red And White Flag Colours Selin Kuralay Matilda Olympian Australia Versus Turkey Match Australia-Turkey World Cup Game Australia-Turkey World Cup Match Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc Australia-Turkey World Cup Match On The Big Sc

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Socceroos ready to challenge 'more talented' Turkey in World Cup openerAustralia's national team, the Socceroos, are preparing for their World Cup opener against Turkey. Turkish captain Hakan Calhanoglu claimed his side is 'more talented' than Australia and predicted dominance. Australian coach Tony Popovic responded by saying his team 'deserve to be respected' and highlighted their strong mental resilience and disciplined approach. Both teams are focused on the match in Vancouver, with Turkey favored despite Australia's strong preparation and confidence.

Read more »

‘A performance the world will notice’: Socceroos player ratings after World Cup win over TurkeyThe Socceroos won their opening match over Turkey. Here are our player ratings from a special win in Vancouver.

Read more »

‘A performance the world will notice’: Socceroos player ratings after World Cup win over TurkeyThe Socceroos won their opening match over Turkey. Here are our player ratings from a special win in Vancouver.

Read more »

Turkish Community in Melbourne Unites for World Cup GameMore than 4000 people, mostly members of Melbourne's Turkish community, gathered at Nasiol Stadium in Broadmeadows to watch the World Cup game between Turkey and Australia.

Read more »