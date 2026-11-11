Turnbull Rejects Khawaja Claim He Used Sandpaper Scandal for Political Gain

Malcolm Turnbull denies Usman Khawaja's claim that he used the 2018 sandpaper scandal for political leverage, while saying those who stayed silent should reflect if Khawaja's account is right.

Malcolm Turnbull has rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that he used the 2018 sandpaper scandal for political gain. The former prime minister said every Australian was disappointed and denied he said anything unusual or remarkable.

Khawaja made the claim in his new book, which has thrust the 2018 ball-tampering affair back into the limelight. The Australian touring party in South Africa led by Steve Smith had not comprehended the full weight of what was to come when they went to bed after the infamous third day of the third Test at Newlands, where Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper on the field. The next morning, the world had been turned upside down, Khawaja writes.

Also read ‘Move on’: Aussie stars react as Vics skipper responds to Khawaja’s ‘best at it’ claim

Turnbull Responds to Khawaja's Allegations

Even prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who had no idea about cricket, had his two cents. Khawaja said they knew this because they met him at the annual tea event with the PM at Kirribilli. Khawaja wrote that he felt Turnbull was trying to use this as political leverage on his already failing prime ministership. But it lit a fire in Australia, because once the PM got involved, everyone was in on it.

Turnbull, who is overseas, told this masthead on Wednesday he stood by what he said at the time. I am surprised that Usman thinks the only reason this was big deal was because the prime minister said he was disappointed, Turnbull said. I think every Australian was disappointed. I do not think I said anything unusual or remarkable.

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Asked whether Cricket Australia should re-open its investigation into the events of eight years ago, which it has refused to do, he replied that he did not want to express a view on what CA should do. He said he would not comment on that eight years on and from the other end of the world. He added that if Steve Smith took the blame for others who did not put their hand up, they should reflect on that.

Reactions from Cricket Authorities

He said they should reflect on their silence, if what Khawaja says is right. He added that he knows there are some people who contest it. David Warner's manager James Erskine said this week that CA had been reacting to what Turnbull had said by imposing such heavy penalties on players. Warner and then captain Smith were each banned for a year while Bancroft copped nine months.

Turnbull pulled no punches on the day Australians woke to learn of what had transpired in South Africa. He said he had spoken to CA chairman David Peever about the events. He said he expressed to Peever very clearly and unequivocally my disappointment and my concern about the events in South Africa. Turnbull said Peever told him CA will be responding decisively, as they should.

Look, we all woke up this morning, shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa, he told reporters on the day. It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating. After all our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play, he said. How can our team be engaged in cheating?

National Disillusionment Over Test Scandal

It beggars belief. Turnbull said it was CA's responsibility to deal with it. But he said the whole nation who holds those who wear the baggy green up on a pedestal had been let down. He said those players are held about as high as you can get in Australia, higher than any politician.

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He called it a shocking disappointment and said it was wrong. He said he looked forward to Cricket Australia taking decisive action soon. Khawaja and Warner have criticised the CA investigation on the ground in South Africa, saying it was not carried out thoroughly. Khawaja said he was not even interviewed as part of the process even though he sat next to Bancroft in the dressing-room at Newlands.

The controversy has continued to draw fresh reactions. A related article noted that sandpaper feuds erupt, with Warner taking on ex-coach Lehmann in a stunning twist. The renewed debate has intensified scrutiny of the original investigation. The affair remains one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket history.

Ongoing Debate on Investigation

The sanctions on Smith, Warner and Bancroft reshaped the team and its leadership. Turnbull's latest comments came as he stood by his original response to the scandal. He rejected the suggestion that his intervention was driven by political motives. Khawaja's book has reopened old wounds and sparked a new dispute.

His account puts Turnbull at the centre of the moment the story exploded in Australia. Turnbull insisted his disappointment was shared across the country. He said his words were not unusual or remarkable in the circumstances. The former prime minister also addressed the question of whether others should have faced consequences.

He said those who stayed silent should reflect if Khawaja's account is right. Cricket Australia has refused to reopen its investigation. Turnbull declined to say whether it should, citing the passage of time and his distance from the matter. The debate continues over how thoroughly the investigation was conducted.

Khawaja and Warner have both argued it fell short of what was needed. Another former coach has denied knowledge of the sandpaper plot, with that denial described as absolutely false by others involved in the ongoing argument.