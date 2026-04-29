Turnbull Slams Liberal Party for Adopting One Nation’s Divisive Immigration Stance

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull criticizes the Liberal Party for mimicking One Nation’s divisive immigration policies, warning that such rhetoric fuels extremism and threatens Australia’s multicultural harmony.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has sharply criticized the Liberal Party under Angus Taylor, accusing it of adopting One Nation ’s divisive and hateful stance on immigration.

Turnbull argues that instead of competing with One Nation, the Liberal Party is now echoing its rhetoric, which he describes as harmful to Australia’s multicultural fabric. The political landscape in the electorate of Farrer appears to be shifting, with a potential contest between local independent candidate Michelle Milthorpe and One Nation’s David Farley. If either Milthorpe or Farley wins, it would mark another seat lost by the major parties in favor of independents or far-right candidates.

Taylor has labeled Milthorpe’s policies as a threat to Australia, though Turnbull suggests that Taylor has not thoroughly examined her proposals. Meanwhile, One Nation has long relied on divisive politics, targeting minority groups such as Asians, Aboriginal people, and Muslims, blaming them for societal issues without offering substantive solutions. This approach has been widely condemned by leaders from both major parties, who emphasize that Australia’s harmony depends on mutual respect and multiculturalism.

Turnbull highlights the diversity of those involved in recent events, such as the Bondi Junction stabbing incident, where the alleged terrorists included an Australian-born son and an Indian migrant father, while the hero who disarmed one of the attackers was a Syrian immigrant. The victims included Jewish Australians who had fled the Soviet Union. Turnbull stresses that an immigrant’s character and qualifications matter more than their race, religion, or nationality.

During his time as prime minister, he emphasized that Australian citizenship is a privilege granted to those who uphold the country’s values, respect its laws, and contribute positively. He warns that policies targeting Muslims, such as those promoted by One Nation and echoed by Taylor, play into the hands of extremists by reinforcing the narrative that Muslims are unwelcome in Australia. This, he argues, aids terrorist recruitment efforts and undermines national security.

In a time of global division and imported hatred, Turnbull urges Australians to reaffirm their commitment to unity and multiculturalism, which he believes are essential for the country’s safety and prosperity





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