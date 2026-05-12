Turuva re-signs with Tigers, citing love for club and desire to help turn it around

Turuva, a two-time premiership winner at Penrith, has re-signed with the Tigers, citing his love for the club and his desire to help turn it around. He has been part of Benji Marshall’s vision at the club and appreciates the opportunity to keep running out each week alongside his cousin, co-captain Api Koroisau.

There were fears Luai’s friends and teammates, including Turuva , would follow him to Port Moresby for the tax-free dollars ahead of the Chiefs ’ entry to the competition in 2028.

Turuva was initially off contract at the end of 2027. But wasn’t something that interested me, he said. I love the Tigers. My last 18 months I’ve enjoyed the highs and lows, and I want to help turn this club around.

Once my manager told me they wanted to re-sign, I was all in. Turuva, a two-time premiership winner at Penrith, said he had loved his time playing under coach Benji Marshall and appreciated the opportunity to keep running out each week alongside his cousin, co-captain Api Koroisau, who first convinced him to join the Tigers.

The energetic winger known as ‘Tito’ said: It’s been special to be part of Benji’s vision here at the club, and play my role in what we’re building. The connection and culture we’ve created inside this group has been a massive part of our growth. I love playing alongside my brothers and can’t wait for what’s ahead.

I’m grateful to Benji and the club for the faith they’ve shown in me, and my family for the support they give me away from footy. I just want to keep repaying them on the field each week. Marshall said of Turuva’s signing: Tito brings so much to our team. He’s a huge character that adds so much energy to everything we do.

He’s got a great work ethic, and is a big driver of our standards. Tito is a leader within our group, not just through his voice but through his professionalism, competitiveness and team first mentality





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