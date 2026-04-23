Twelve Apostles Younger Than Previously Thought, Hold Clues to Future Climate Change

New research reveals the Twelve Apostles limestone layers formed millions of years ago, but the structures themselves are relatively young, emerging after the last Ice Age. The study highlights the Apostles as a valuable record of past climate change and a potential predictor of future environmental shifts.

The iconic Twelve Apostles along the Australian coastline have long held a geological mystery regarding their formation and age. Recent research, published in the Australian Journal of Earth Sciences, has significantly refined our understanding of these majestic limestone structures.

Previously, the exact timeline of their emergence from the sea was unclear, with estimates varying widely. However, a detailed study led by Associate Professor Stephen Gallagher has revealed that while the limestone layers themselves date back between 8.6 and 14 million years, the structures as we see them today – the towering pillars shaped by erosion – are considerably younger, having formed within the last few thousand years, following the end of the last Ice Age.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions and places the Apostles’ current form within a much more recent geological timeframe. The research team meticulously analyzed the layers exposed at Gibson Steps, a public access point offering a unique view of the cliff faces. Utilizing a Jacob’s staff and precise measurement techniques, they documented every centimeter of the limestone layers, collecting data in metre segments and sampling at 25cm intervals.

They also employed a spectrometer to measure natural gamma radiation within the layers, creating a comprehensive record of the geological history embedded within the rock. Gallagher emphasized the thoroughness of their work, stating they possess an intimate knowledge of the layers’ composition and structure. The Miocene period, during which the limestone was initially formed, was a time of significant climatic fluctuations, characterized by alternating periods of cooling and warming, and increasing aridity in Australia.

Understanding these past climate shifts is crucial for interpreting the geological record preserved in the Twelve Apostles. The significance of this research extends beyond simply dating the structures. The Twelve Apostles serve as a valuable ‘window into the past,’ allowing scientists to reconstruct ancient climate conditions and predict potential future scenarios. By examining the layers, researchers can correlate past temperature and sea level changes with carbon dioxide levels, providing insights into the relationship between these factors.

The study revealed that during the Miocene, temperatures cooled by approximately 4°C, accompanied by a decrease in carbon dioxide. Critically, the CO2 levels at the base formation of the Apostles were estimated to be around 480 parts per million. Currently, atmospheric CO2 levels are around 430 ppm, but are rapidly approaching the Miocene baseline. This raises concerns about a potential return to climatic conditions similar to those experienced millions of years ago, including a 4°C temperature increase.

Gallagher highlights the Apostles as a ‘fast analogue for our future,’ offering a tangible example of the potential consequences of continued climate change. The next phase of research will focus on analyzing individual rock layers to understand how ancient processes continue to influence modern coastal erosion, considering the interplay of climate, ocean conditions, and sea levels. The preservation of these structures is paramount, as only eight of the original twelve Apostles remain, making continued research increasingly urgent





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