Robbie Williams arrives in Melbourne after 32-hour flight with 20 minutes sleep to headline Melbourne Cup entertainment

British pop star Robbie Williams landed in Melbourne for the Cup after a 32-hour journey, performing four songs in the mounting yard and a full show at The Elms after the last race.

British pop star Robbie Williams has arrived in Melbourne ahead of the Cup after a 32-hour flight that took him from Mexico to Los Angeles, then to Sydney, and finally to Melbourne.

Robbie Williams Reveals Exhaustion And Setlist Plans

He estimates he got just 20 minutes of sleep during the entire journey. Despite the exhaustion, Williams appeared before the media at Flemington Racecourse on Monday and said he is ready to rock the Melbourne Cup. He will perform four songs in the mounting yard before the Cup and then do a full show at Flemington's festival site in The Elms enclosure after the last race on Tuesday.

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Williams, a former enfant terrible of the '90s boy band and early 2000s Britpop eras, briefly recalled his wild child days during the media call. He joked that the mounting yard is what they used to call his house, adding that the Flemington mounting yard is very, very different. The Rock DJ hitmaker then switched into dad mode. Williams has four children and spotted Tyra Stowers, a TV reporter who is pregnant with her first child, in the media throng.

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He shared generous insights with her about life ahead with a little one. Williams changed the game for the standard of pre-match entertainment at the AFL grand final when he performed in 2022. Now he is back to lead the entertainment revolution at the Melbourne Cup. He appeared alongside Victoria Racing Club chief executive Kylie Rogers, who helped secure the deal for him to sing at the 2022 grand final when she worked for the AFL.

Rogers was the mastermind behind Williams' AFL grand final deal when she was the executive general manager of customer and commercial at the AFL. For Williams, Melbourne is kind of my spiritual home and my happy place. He added, I love Australia. He knows how to cover all bases.

Williams Emphasizes Respect For Melbourne Cup Tradition

Williams understands that sporting events like the Cup and the grand final are emotionally and culturally embedded Down Under, and he takes his part in the pageantry and hype of the occasions seriously. Obviously, this is an event that is ingrained in your hearts and the way that people talk about it is with reverence, he said. I understand those sorts of events because I have grown up with them in England, too. I know what they need.

He added, So, if there is reverence in the tone towards something that means a lot to Australians, then I am like, OK, then I am taking this very seriously. These are my mates. Williams will bring his Britpop tour to Marvel Stadium on November 11. For the record, Williams is tipping a horse in the Cup, but his pick is not based on form.

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Rather, it is based on a misheard name. He was getting into a chocolate-coloured suit for the media call, heard the horse's name as Chocolates and thought it was a sign. Separately, Pauline Hanson's roadshow rolled into Melbourne on Monday. The One Nation leader made her debut appearance among pollies and corporates at the annual Cup eve Australian Hoteliers Association National Board Luncheon.

Pauline Hanson Attends Corporate Luncheon Ahead Of Election

Hanson's introduction to the room, one of the major corporate gatherings in Melbourne in the lead up to the Cup, was greeted by a reasonable round of applause from guests. Her appearance continues her commitment to be a regular presence in Melbourne in the countdown to this month's state election. While she was in handshake mode, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave the business-heavy gathering a miss. The pair missed a good show.

The event was held at Como House in South Yarra this year, rather than at its usual location in the Royal Botanic Gardens. Gillon McLachlan reluctantly showed off her dance moves. Guests dined on an entree of smoked Murray cod, a main of Wagyu eye fillet, and tiramisu cannolo and lemon meringue tart on a stick for dessert. All courses were washed down with a selection of plonk from the Treasury Wines Estate portfolio.

Tony McEvoy, who trained Half Yours to win last year's Caulfield and Melbourne Cup double, gave his views on this year's cup field. Plenty of notes were taken.