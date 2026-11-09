Australian and New Zealander Survive Helicopter Crash in Indonesia Firefighting Operation

An Australian and a New Zealand national survived a helicopter crash in Indonesia's Barito River while water-bombing fires. A third crew member died, and the BNPB has pledged an investigation and safety review.

An Australian and a New Zealand national survived a helicopter crash in Indonesia after the aircraft nosedived into the Barito River in South Kalimantan province on Sunday during water collection for firefighting operations.

The two survivors have been named as Michael Betteridge and Hugh Page. The helicopter went down while collecting water from the river using a suspended bucket. It lost control and crashed. A third Indonesian crew member, navigator Yayan Supyansuri, died and was found by rescue teams yesterday.

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An 18-member rescue team was sent to search for the missing crew member. Video posted online shows people rescuing Mr Betteridge and Mr Page from the water shortly after the crash occurred, before they were treated at a military hospital. Amateur video circulating online appears to show the aircraft descending low over the river before plunging into the water during the water collection manoeuvre.

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The aircraft is privately owned and had been contracted by Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to conduct water-bombing operations. According to BNPB, the helicopter has regularly been used to support disaster response missions across Indonesia, including operations in Banjarmasin, Pontianak and Surabaya. The helicopter was contracted to Indonesian authorities to help fight its worst forest and land fire season in more than a decade.

BNPB Commits to Safety Evaluation After Crash

BNPB spokesperson Berton SP Panjaitan said, The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is committed to facilitating an official investigation by the relevant authorities to determine the exact cause of the crash. As a follow-up action, BNPB will conduct a comprehensive safety evaluation of aerial operations. The review will encompass the technical readiness of the fleet, water-bombing procedures, aircrew fitness and qualifications, weather conditions, and site-specific characteristics.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was providing consular assistance to an Australian who was rescued safely following a helicopter crash in Indonesia. Australian officials are in close contact with local authorities following the incident, they said. A spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement it was aware of the crash and its embassy in Jakarta was making further enquiries.

Indonesia Faces Worst Wildfires in Decade

The crash comes after three Indonesian crew were killed when a separate water-bombing helicopter crashed on November 4 in Central Kalimantan. The incident occurs as Indonesia experiences its worst wildfires in a decade, with Australia deploying firefighting personnel to help battle the blazes. The intense fires, burning mainly on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra, began in July and have been aggravated by a severe El Nino weather pattern, the government says.

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Contributing factors also include land clearance using fire, as well as water shortages that have hampered firefighters. Toxic haze and smoke have caused a health crisis in neighbouring countries, drifting as far as the Philippines, more than 800km away. Widespread fires in Indonesia are prompting calls for legal action or boycotts in neighbouring countries blanketed by the smoke, ahead of an ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting.

The fires often burn in peatland, making them notoriously difficult to extinguish as embers continue to burn deep underground. Indonesia's environment minister said more than 100,000 personnel had been involved in fighting fires across the country this year. The fires have caused more than 400,000 acute respiratory infections. The fires are commonly linked to land-clearing operations, with more than 240 people and 20 companies accused by Indonesian authorities of deliberately or negligently lighting fires.