Two Australians confirmed among 69 dead in Spain high-speed train crash

Spanish authorities have identified two Australians and a Japanese citizen among the 69 victims of last week's high-speed train collision near Madrid, as investigations into the cause continue.

Two Australians are among 69 people who died in last week's high-speed train collision in Spain, after Spanish authorities confirmed the identities of three more victims late on Monday.

A legal body set up to handle the identification work, made up of police and forensics experts, announced the three latest confirmed victims: two Australians and a Japanese citizen. The crash occurred last Wednesday when a high-speed train on the line running south from Madrid collided with another train that had stopped on the tracks. The accident happened around 130 kilometres south of Madrid, near the central village of Urda in the province of Toledo. Almost 200 people were injured.

Also read Spain train crash: US, Japan and Canada citizens among dead, authorities say

Renfe and Iryo trains involved in collision

The two trains were carrying a total of 544 passengers. The Renfe AVE train had 397 passengers on board, while the Iryo train, operated by a private company, was carrying 147. The failure of an automatic safety system halted all trains on a 63km stretch of track, but a control centre authorised the Renfe service to resume its journey while the other train was still stationary. The collision is one of Europe's deadliest rail accidents this century.

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Most of those killed, 54 of the 69 victims, were Spanish nationals. The victims include 15 foreigners: four US citizens, two Australians, two Japanese and one each from Argentina, Canada, France, Mexico, Portugal, Tunisia and the Czech Republic. Victims' relatives endured an agonising wait as forensics teams worked to identify the dead, sometimes from individual body parts.

Victims identified and families notified

The Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha, which oversees the judicial investigation, said all victims have been formally identified and their families notified. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday evening that Australian diplomats were supporting the family of two Australians in connection with the collision. A spokesperson said: Our heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those killed, and with those injured and all affected by the train collision in Spain.

Australian officials are working with local authorities to confirm the welfare of the Australians. Consular assistance is being provided. The Communications Office of the High Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha communicated the Australians' identities to their families. DFAT was contacted for further comment.

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The Labor MP Jason Clare said on Thursday that accidents of this kind were something people never, ever recover from. He told ABC TV: The whole country is in shock at the moment, seeing these images on our screens. It's just horrific. Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente blamed the disaster on human error, saying a control centre in Madrid failed to tell the driver of the Renfe AVE service that the Iryo train was stationary ahead.

Scapegoating claims and safety concerns

His comments provoked a furore, with rail unions accusing him of scapegoating control workers and demanding his resignation. The train operators offered different accounts of what drivers had been told. The crash came nine months after another collision farther south on the same Madrid-Seville line killed 46 people in January. That earlier disaster was Spain's second high-speed train collision this year and raised fresh questions about rail safety.

These collisions have shaken confidence in the Spanish rail network, long praised for its speed and safety. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has pledged an investigation and improvements to restore trust in the system, which carried some 45 million travellers last year, including millions of tourists. The tragedy came one month before a 29 November general election in which Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez will seek to overcome unfavourable polls and extend his eight-year premiership. Investigations into the cause of last week's crash are continuing.