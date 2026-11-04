Two Boys Charged With Terrorism Links in Northern Territory

Northern Territory police charged two teenage boys with terrorism offenses following a joint investigation by AFP and ASIO into online extremist material.

Authorities in the Northern Territory have charged two teenage boys with terrorism-related offenses, marking the second such arrest within a single week. The latest charges were filed on Wednesday, November 4, against a boy accused of collecting documents that could facilitate terrorist acts. This development follows the arrest of another teenager last Thursday for possessing and sharing extremist material online.

Details of Terrorism Charges

The charges against both minors stem from a coordinated investigation led by the Australian Federal Police, Northern Territory Police, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation. The probe began in October after authorities received tips via Crime Stoppers regarding violent extremist content posted by an Australian user. Investigators executed a search warrant at a residential home on November 3, seizing clothing, documents, electronic devices, and prohibited weapons.

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Forensic examination of the seized items revealed material and online discussions with mixed ideological motivations. Police stated that the content specifically glorified mass casualty attacks at schools. A teenager was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with collecting or making documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts. The investigation highlights the serious nature of online radicalization efforts targeting youth in the region.

Leadership Response on Radicalization

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett described youth radicalization as the greatest challenge facing the nation. She noted that fraying social harmony is leading to more disengaged, confused, and sometimes violent young people. Barrett emphasized that impressionable and curious individuals are often manipulated through social media platforms, making digital safety a critical concern.

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The number of young people under investigation by counter-terrorism teams is increasing, requiring a whole-of-society effort to address. Northern Territory Police Commissioner Martin Dole expressed deep concern over the identification of a second young person in the investigation. He stated that these serious allegations reinforce the need to remain vigilant against violent extremism and the influences young people encounter online.

Community Action and Next Steps

Police officials are urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious behavior or concerning information. Commissioner Dole advised that if something concerns you, you should tell someone immediately. Information from the community can make an enormous difference in preventing violent extremism and protecting vulnerable individuals. The ongoing investigations aim to dismantle networks promoting hate and violence among younger demographics.

The joint efforts of federal and territory agencies demonstrate a commitment to addressing the root causes of radicalization. Authorities continue to monitor online spaces for extremist content and are working to support at-risk youth. The legal proceedings for the two boys will proceed through the court system, with further details expected as the case develops. Community awareness and engagement remain vital components of the strategy to combat this growing threat.