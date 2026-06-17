Two Children Die After Car Strikes Pram at Cabramatta Intersection

Two children, aged one and five, died after being hit by a car while in a pram at a Cabramatta intersection. Bystanders lifted the vehicle to free one child trapped underneath. The driver was arrested and investigations continue.

A devastating incident occurred in Cabramatta on Wednesday afternoon when two young children, aged one and five, were struck by a car while sitting in a pram at the intersection of Joseph Street ( Cumberland Highway ) and Gilbert Street around 3:15 pm.

Acting Superintendent Timothy Calman of New South Wales Police reported that several motorists immediately stopped and collaborated to lift the vehicle, attempting to free one of the children who was trapped underneath. Both children received emergency treatment at the scene before being urgently transported to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, they later succumbed to their injuries. Their 33-year-old mother sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver of the involved vehicle was uninjured, arrested at the scene, and subsequently taken to a hospital for mandatory testing. A crime scene was established and investigations are ongoing. Southbound lanes of the Cumberland Highway were closed between John Street and Cabramatta Road West for an extended period as authorities conducted their examination.

Helicopter footage from 7NEWS captured the aftermath: a black car on its side beside the roadway, surrounded by multiple ambulances, emergency crews, and privacy screens erected on the road. Paramedics and other first responders were seen treating patients. Superintendent Calman described the scene as profoundly confronting, stating, "It's probably one of the most confronting scenes that police come across, dealing with young children.

" He also praised the community's response, calling it "phenomenal" for the swift assistance rendered before emergency services arrived. The tragedy has left the local community in shock and mourning, with support services likely to be engaged for those affected. The investigation will focus on determining the cause of the collision, including factors such as speed, driver attention, and road conditions at the busy intersection





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cabramatta Child Death Traffic Accident Cumberland Highway NSW Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What teachers wish the parents of ‘problem children’ knewTeachers and parents can see different versions of the same child. Here’s how to communicate effectively.

Read more »

What teachers wish the parents of ‘problem children’ knewTeachers and parents can see different versions of the same child. Here’s how to communicate effectively.

Read more »

TikTok accused of exposing children to harmful sexual content and addictive features in Florida lawsuitA lawsuit filed in St Lucie county, Florida, accuses TikTok of violating a state law that limits social media access for teenagers. The state attorney general alleges that TikTok exposed children to harmful sexual content and addictive features, such as unlimited scrolling and push notifications. The lawsuit also claims that TikTok falsely told parents that mature content on its platform is infrequent, when in fact it warrants an over 16 or over 18 age rating.

Read more »

Two children dead after pram hit by car in SydneyPolice officers found two children – both aged under five – had been struck by a car in Cabramatta, in the city’s south-west

Read more »