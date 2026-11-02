Cloud 9 floating bar in Fiji marks a decade as original party pontoon

Cloud 9, Fiji's original floating bar founded in 2013 by Barel Wachtel and Tony Philp, remains a top party destination with swimming, diving, turtles and pizza at Ro Ro Reef.

Cloud 9, Fiji's original floating bar, first opened in 2013 and has become one of the country's most coveted party destinations. The two-storey construction was established by Australian surfer and DJ Barel Wachtel with Fijian entrepreneur and world champion windsurfer Tony Philp.

Fiji's Floating Bar Industry Boom

Building a floating offshore bar 45 minutes from the mainland was a big gamble at the time. Luckily, it paid off. Visitors to Fiji are now spoiled for choice with an ever-increasing number of offshore floating bars, party pontoons, booze cruises and daytrip island experiences. Sometimes you have a life-affirming, authentic cultural experience when you are on holiday.

Also read Kiwis and Fiji Line Up for World Cup Semi-Final Qualifier

Other times, you just want to drink a cocktail in the sun. Right now, Fiji delivers on the party scene, and Cloud 9 offers its own twist on daylife in the tropics. Even on approach, it is clear Cloud 9 is the place to be. A few private boats are tied to buoys and one luxury yacht is moored just off its stern.

Advertisement

The water around it is filled with swimmers. The deck is draped with bodies sunbaking, dark sunglasses seem compulsory, and almost everyone has a phone in one hand and a drink in the other. I arrived mid-afternoon with a plan. It was my last day in Fiji and I was flying out that night.

Instead of walking aimlessly around my resort, I booked a private sea taxi out to Cloud 9 from Port Denarau with my luggage. When I was done partying, my boat took me straight to Naisoso Landing Marina, just a five-minute drive to the airport. Having my own private watercraft was a little bit more bougie and indulgent than I would like, but it was a spectacularly dramatic way to wrap up my last day in Fiji.

Inside Cloud 9's Timber Structure

Pulling up alongside the structure, I was surprised to find a beautifully constructed timber platform made from mahogany and raintree, sourced locally from the mainland. There is a bar, bathrooms, tables and daybeds scattered on the main floating area. Upstairs, a thatched shaded area is covered in solar panels to power the structure. Once I was settled in with a cocktail, I had to admit it was huge fun.

Groups of young things, who seem to have spent as much on their plane ticket as on their resort-wear, frolic, dance, swim and backflip off the giant pontoon. They film every single moment and outfit variation for posterity. The pontoon has a reinforced jump deck up top, where a group of rowdy Swedes were doing their best impression of an Olympic dive team.

As I watched from above, three men backflipped together, and when they surfaced, so did a green sea turtle. It was just a few metres away and the first turtle I had seen on this trip. Abandoning my sunnies and emptying my cocktail, I leaped off the top as the Swedes cheered. Their friends tossed a snorkel and mask to me when I came up for air.

Advertisement

Sea Turtles And Reef Conservation

As it turns out, sea turtles really like a party pontoon. More than a few were snacking on the healthy bed of seagrass underneath the bar, completely indifferent to the party going on above. Ro Ro Reef, where the bar is located, has a surprisingly healthy reef ecosystem and an abundance of tropical fish. Several reef conservation projects lie just a few feet below the surface.

When Cloud 9's transfer boat leaves, so does the crowd, and a more mellow vibe kicks in. A few honeymooners from local island resorts remained, along with a group who had jet-skied over from their luxury yacht, and me. The set list switched to chill, the cocktails were strong, the vibe was exceptional, and the pizzas were the best I had in Fiji. Just before the sun set, I made a move.

Stylish Departure And Trip Costs

It was a shame to leave, but having my own private vessel made for one hell of a stylish departure. When the local dolphin pod decided to ride the bow wave in front of the private sea taxi as we sped off, I was convinced that in Fiji, this is the only way to party. Cloud 9 runs a return package trip from Port Denarau to their pontoon departing at 9am daily.

This costs $FJ239 ($151) and includes a $FJ60 ($38) food and bar credit. If you have your own transport, cocktails and pizzas are reasonably priced, with many Mamanuca Island resorts offering a transfer service. Shaney Hudson is an award-winning freelance travel writer based in Sydney. Specialising in family travel, she likes to go where the wild things are.