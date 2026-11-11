Driver and motorcyclist killed in crash on Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road, Melbourne

A car driver and a motorcycle rider died after their vehicles collided in Narre Warren, in Melbourne's south-east, on Tuesday evening. Police are appealing for witnesses and footage as the road remains closed.

7NEWS live updates: Two people killed in tragic crash between a motorcycle and car in Narre Warren, Melbourne We will be delivering the latest on major crime, traffic and weather news throughout the morning and everything you might have missed last night.

A car has smashed into a pedestrian who is now fighting for life in hospital. Police and paramedics arrived soon after before rushing the man to hospital in a critical condition. Police have launched inquiries into that crash. Two killed in motorcycle and car crash The vehicles crashed along Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road in Narre Warren, southeast Melbourne, just after 6pm on Tuesday.

Also read Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Critical After Cotton Cup Fall at Warren

Narre Warren Crash Leaves Two Dead

Police say a car and a motorcycle collided, and emergency services arrived soon after to find that both the motorcycle rider and the driver of the car had died. The two victims have yet to be identified. Police have not yet confirmed further details about how the collision happened. Footage from the scene shows a large response from emergency services, including the SES, who surrounded the car after it appeared to have rolled onto its side.

Advertisement

Road closures and diversions Narre Warren-Cranbourne Road remains closed between Pound Road and Saxonwood Drive, with diversions in place. Motorists are being urged to plan alternative routes and allow extra travel time while investigators work at the scene. Appeal for witnesses Police are asking anyone with information, including relevant footage, to contact Crime Stoppers to assist in ongoing investigations. Even small details from drivers or passers-by could help officers piece together what happened in the moments before the crash.

Victoria Road Toll Rises Above Average

Victoria's road toll rises With seven weeks left until the end of the year, Victoria's road toll has risen to 235, which is above the five-year average. Twelve people have been killed on the state's roads since the beginning of the Melbourne Cup long weekend. The deaths come as concern grows over the number of lives lost on the state's roads in recent weeks. Authorities continue to urge drivers, riders and pedestrians to take extra care.

Earlier tragedy remembered On November 4, a 19-year-old man was killed when the car he was travelling in hit a power pole. The young man was later identified as Dominic Sabata, and mourners have since raised $12,000 for his family to cover his funeral and memorial expenses.