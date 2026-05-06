Two Major Banks Predict Fourth Consecutive Rate Hike as RBA Battles Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates for the third time, reversing last year's cuts, as two major banks forecast further hikes to combat inflation driven by global conflicts. NAB predicts a June increase, while Westpac expects later hikes, with all four big banks passing on the latest rise to customers.

Two of Australia's major banks are now forecasting a fourth consecutive interest rate hike to begin the year, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) continues its battle against rising inflation, partly fueled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The central bank has raised the cash rate to 4.35 percent for the third time, effectively reversing last year's series of rate cuts. RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged that many Australians are feeling financially strained but emphasized that the increase is necessary to provide the central bank with the flexibility to evaluate both global and domestic economic conditions.

NAB has revised its monetary policy outlook and now anticipates another rate hike to 4.60 percent at the RBA's next meeting in June. According to NAB economists Sally Auld and Gareth Spence, the governor's recent comments suggest that the RBA does not believe it has the luxury of time to delay further action. They noted that the board is prioritizing price stability, given the relatively stable labor market forecast, indicating that a rate increase in June is likely.

Westpac, which had previously predicted additional rate hikes, now believes that any further increases may not occur until later in the year. The bank's chief economist, Luci Ellis, stated that while the likelihood of a June hike has diminished, additional rate rises are still probable, though they may be delayed compared to earlier expectations. All four major banks have passed on the latest rate increase to their customers, with the changes set to take effect in the coming weeks





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Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Inflation Economic Forecast Middle East Conflict

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