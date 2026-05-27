Two men charged over targeted attack on woman in Liverpool carpark

Two men have been charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery after a targeted attack on a woman in a Liverpool carpark. The woman was treated for facial and leg injuries before being taken to hospital. Police praised the bravery of the public who intervened in the incident.

The man allegedly fled in the waiting vehicle after several members of the public intervened. Police will allege the two men had been waiting for the woman in a Liverpool carpark before following her to Browne Parade.

Witness John Waters said he saw the woman at the back of her car screaming and struggling while a man pulled her by the arm, hit her several times and dragged her. A woman was treated by paramedics for facial and leg injuries before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

Acting Inspector Andrew Sweeney confirmed the woman was able to call out the SUV's registration plate as the attackers fled, allowing police to track down the vehicle and arrest the accused men less than two hours later in Auburn. A 22-year-old man was arrested on the banks of Duck Creek, while a 24-year-old man was arrested on West St, both about 4pm.

The pair have since been charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon and aggravated robbery with corporal violence. Sweeney described the incident as a targeted attack, but said police had not identified any links between the woman and criminal groups. It appears that the woman is an innocent party, and police are still investigating the motive behind the attack. Police allege the woman's phone was stolen during the incident, but it has since been recovered, and entered as evidence.

The bravery of the public who intervened in the incident has been praised by police, and it is believed that their actions potentially prevented the incident from escalating further





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Liverpool Carpark Targeted Attack Armed Robbery Aggravated Robbery Police Investigation Innocent Party

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