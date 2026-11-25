Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci face burglary charges after allegedly stealing cufflinks and a clock from Anmer Hall, triggering renewed royal security concerns.

Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci, two Albanian nationals, have been charged with burglary and trespassing following a security breach at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine. The incident involved the alleged theft of six pairs of cufflinks and a clock, raising immediate questions about the safety of royal properties.

Details Of The Alleged Theft At Anmer Hall

The alleged break-in occurred at Anmer Hall, a ten-bedroom property located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, approximately 171 kilometres north of London. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted the home to the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2011 as a wedding present. Doku, aged thirty-four, and Ndoci, aged thirty-two, are accused of climbing a drainpipe to enter the private residence with the intent to steal valuable items.

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Among the items allegedly taken were a pair of cufflinks engraved with "Duke of Edinburgh," along with similar items and a clock. Police did not disclose the specific monetary value of the stolen assets in court, but the significance of the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks suggests a considerable sentimental and historical worth associated with the royal family.

Security Response And Suspect Arrest Details

Police officers responded to the Sandringham estate shortly before 6pm on Monday following reports of suspicious activity. The alert was triggered when a staff member noticed motion detectors being activated in a dressing room area. Shortly after, the games manager for the Sandringham Estate, who was patrolling the grounds with thermal imaging equipment, spotted two men running into the nearby woodlands.

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Norfolk Constabulary deployed a significant array of specialist resources to locate the suspects, including rescue dogs, drones, and a helicopter from the National Police Air Service. Both men were arrested without shoes on shortly before 10am on Wednesday. They were subsequently charged and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to face the allegations of burglary and trespassing on a protected site.

Resident Safety And Security Implications

At the time of the alleged intrusion, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children were not present at Anmer Hall. Their primary residence is Forest Lodge, located near Windsor Castle in west London. The absence of the royal family at the time of the break-in prevented any direct confrontation or harm to the residents, though the breach itself remains a serious security failure.

This incident follows a pattern of recent security vulnerabilities affecting the royal family. Late last year, an intruder breached the grounds of Kensington Palace by climbing over a fence, and in October 2024, two individuals stole a truck and a quad bike from a farm building on the Windsor Castle estate. These consecutive incidents have fueled ongoing concerns regarding the adequacy of security measures surrounding royal homes.

Doku and Ndoci have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court again this Monday. The charges of burglary and trespass on a protected site carry significant legal weight, reflecting the sensitivity of targeting a designated royal residence. Norfolk Constabulary stated that the men remain in police custody as the investigation into the theft continues.