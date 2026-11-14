Cummins denies Khawaja claim that all Australian bowlers knew about sandpapergate

Pat Cummins has rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that everyone knew about the Cape Town ball-tampering plot, calling it 100 per cent wrong and utter nonsense in a 68-minute press conference.

Pat Cummins has forcefully rejected Usman Khawaja's claim that everybody knew about the plot to tamper with the ball during sandpapergate, calling the accusation 100 per cent wrong and utter nonsense.

Cummins Shreds Friendship With Khawaja

The Australia Test captain's press conference on Friday lasted 68 minutes and shredded any remaining friendship with Khawaja, the retired opener. Cummins told Khawaja during the extraordinary unburdening of pent-up rage: Friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations. The remarks dialled up the drama in a saga that has now run for more than eight years.

Also read Pat Cummins faces leadership test as Khawaja claims divide Australian cricket

Even after all this time, sandpapergate remains the gift that keeps giving, the scandal that leaves an irreparable schism not just within a cricket team but an entire country. The events in Cape Town in March 2018 were already lurid enough, with the sight of Cameron Bancroft shoving sandpaper down his trousers inflicting a grievous wound on Australia's sense of itself. Khawaja's claim that everybody knew about the tampering plot has magnified the trauma.

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The soap opera has spun so far out of control that professional lip-readers were asked this week to decode a film of Cummins arguing with his wife Becky on a Sydney street. It is all supremely unedifying, and yet deliciously entertaining. There is a stark contrast in how the two men have been received. Khawaja was grilled thoroughly on the ABC's 730 current affairs show by host Sarah Ferguson.

Cummins, by contrast, left his audience at Sydney's Olympic Park in such raptures that he was practically carried out on a sedan chair. Cummins' performance has been hailed instantly in his homeland as a peace-in-our-time moment. Outstanding, vulnerable and credible were among the snap verdicts Down Under, along with disgustingly handsome.

National Psyche Bears Cummins Version

The idea that Cummins is not telling the truth, that he and the rest of a brilliant bowling attack were in on the dastardly scheme from the start, is almost too much for the national psyche to bear. He is a gleaming Australian thoroughbred, a devastating strike bowler and a part-time children's author advocating the greater use of solar panels.

The central question remains unanswered: how could the bowlers in Cape Town possibly have been oblivious to the altered condition of the ball? In 2021, Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon issued a joint statement declaring the first they knew of sandpaper being on the field was when they saw it on the big screen. We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo, they said at the time.

It has gone on too long and it is time to move on. Except their own team-mate appeared not to receive the memo. Khawaja waited a further five years to argue in his memoir Sabr that the Australian dressing room needed to accept collective responsibility for the scam. Promoting the book, he said: Am I going to deny that everyone knew?

Warner Endorses Khawaja Portrayation

Nah. David Warner, Khawaja's close friend and a man banned for 12 months for his part in the affair, wasted no time endorsing this portrayal. When Cummins contradicted it, Warner gravely concluded the captain had thrown Uzzie under the bus. Khawaja has hardly gone out of his way to present himself as a reliable narrator.

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He went to pieces under tough interrogation by Ferguson, seeking refuge in such vacuous Meghan Markle-isms as my truth and safe space, before cancelling the rest of his scheduled broadcast appearances. While he is fond of throwing grenades, he is not the best at providing concrete proof. He again pushes the politics of grievance in his book, insisting he lost out to Smith for the Test captaincy on the grounds of race.

Even Cummins, once so indulgent of Khawaja that he stopped Australia's players from spraying champagne so as not to offend a teetotal Muslim, was unimpressed. If you are going to say that, you have got to have some evidence, and I just do not think that is the case, Cummins said. The dilemma for Australians is clear: they want to circle the wagons around the golden boy Cummins, yet they are terrified of suggesting any malign motives for distrusting Khawaja.

There is evident desperation in Australia to believe Cummins' version over Khawaja's. The ecstatic notices of the past 24 hours prove Australians are in the captain's corner, prepared to take his every heartfelt comment at face value and to let the infernal matter rest. All very convenient, very fickle. Has there been a saga like it for raw emotion?

Nightmare Without End For Team

In 2018, a disgraced Steve Smith dissolved in front of the cameras and had to be comforted by his father Peter. When an ashen-faced James Sutherland, then chief executive of Cricket Australia, delivered a statement in Melbourne condemning the players' behaviour, tensions ran so high that two journalists present had a fight. To cap it all, Warner's book is due out before long, all but guaranteeing the whole sorry mess will be relitigated once more.

For a once great Test team, it is a nightmare without end. For everybody else, it is just about the juiciest Ashes prelude possible. Two men, two diametrically opposite accounts of what happened. The logical extension is that somebody is lying, that a choice must be made as to who to trust. Team Uzzie or Team Pat?