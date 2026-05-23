Two people die and another seriously injured in crash at Oak Beach on the Captain Cook Highway

Emergency crews were called to a head-on collision at Oak Beach on the Captain Cook Highway , south of Port Douglas , about 4pm yesterday. Police said a white Mitsubishi ute smashed into a red Mazda before crashing into a white MG hatchback.

A woman and a baby have died, with another woman in a serious condition, following a crash in Far North Queensland yesterday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the Captain Cook Highway shortly before 4pm yesterday following reports of a two-car crash. Early investigations into the collision indicate that a Mitsubishi Triton utility struck a Mazda MX-5 before colliding with an MG3 hatchback south of the intersection of Reynolds Road.

A 22-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same car, suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital. The driver of the utility, a 62-year-old man, was also taken to Cairns Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people in the Mazda, including a 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were not physically injured





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Crash Car Collision Oak Beach Captain Cook Highway Port Douglas Far North Queensland

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