Two Pregnant Paramedics Walk Off the Job After Being Assaulted

Elena Ciavarella and Madeleine Caoduro, two Victoria-based paramedics, have walked off the job after being assaulted while pregnant. Ciavarella was punched in the face by a patient, while Caoduro was assaulted by a patient who kicked and spat on her. Despite these attacks, they continued to help the patients until the end.

When she was 12 weeks pregnant, Ambulance Victoria paramedic Elena Ciavarella was punched in the face by a woman she was trying to save. Despite the attack, Ciavarella continued to treat the woman for a further 40 minutes.

Fellow paramedic Madeleine Caoduro was also assaulted while at work in January, when she was eight weeks pregnant, and a patient in Clayton kicked and spat on her. These are just two stories in a string of violent attacks on Victorian paramedics that have come to light recently, prompting legislative change to jail perpetrators who assault emergency service workers





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Violence Ambulance Paramedic Pregnant Victoria Paramedic Assault

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