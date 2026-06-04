Two scientists charged with smuggling monkeypox vials into US from Africa trip

Two scientists, Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe, have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle monkeypox, now known as mpox, into the United States and giving false statements to federal law enforcement.

Two scientists charged after allegedly smuggling monkeypox vials into US from Africa trip during outbreak. Two scientists have been charged after officials said they found more than 100 undeclared vials of viruses, including monkeypox, in their luggage.

The pair, Vincent Munster and Claude Kwe, work at a government National Institutes of Health laboratory in Montana, where they carry out research on emerging viral pathogens. The United States Attorney's Office said investigations by the FBI found the pair carried 113 vials with them in their luggage. The FBI has since tested 20 of the vials and found 17 of them contained deactivated mpox virus and one contained the Chickenpox virus.

The alleged smuggle attempt was foiled at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on January 25. United Stated Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon announced the case, saying: These NIH experts apparently broke our laws by smuggling viral pathogens on a packed commercial airplane from an outbreak in the Republic of Congo. Let that sink in. Their trip's original destination was Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo, which was still fighting an outbreak of mpox at the time.

Officials allege that Munster and Kwe were stopped after Customs and Border Protection Officers spotted them carrying a large plastic suitcase. Border Control stopped the scientists when they landed in the US. They told officers that the suitcase contained diagnostics and testing equipment. The criminal complaint alleges they did not have the necessary permits to carry viral material across borders, as required by the Code of Federal Regulations.

Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office said: No researchers should believe their positions, credentials, or professional status place them above the law. The allegations in this case are serious. They involve the dangerous and unlawful smuggling of deactivated mpox virus into the United States and alleged efforts to mislead our federal agents.

The purpose of the scientists bringing the deactivated viruses into the country has not been confirmed, but the FBI has said both performed extensive research on monkeypox at a Biosafety Level 4 laboratory. The lab employs the highest level of biosafety precautions for scientific research of known and potential human pathogens. In a statement to Skynews.com.au, NIH said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement on the investigation.

Upon notification, NIH leadership immediately activated established agency protocols to safeguard related laboratory facilities, research materials, and biological samples. These actions included securing relevant laboratory spaces, restricting access to affected areas, and conducting a comprehensive audit and inventory assessment to verify that all materials were appropriately accounted for, documented, and maintained in accordance with all relevant biosafety policies, requirements, and procedures.

NIH also took appropriate personnel actions and took all relevant steps to confirm that there was no risk at any time to the staff or public in or around the RML facility. NIH is committed to maintaining the highest standards of biosafety, biosecurity, and stewardship of research materials. NIH leadership continues to prioritize biosafety across the agency and to promote a strong culture of accountability, compliance, and responsible scientific research throughout the biomedical research enterprise





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Monkeypox Virus Smuggling Scientists NIH

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mozambique says five citizens killed in ‘xenophobic attacks’ in South AfricaAbout 800 Mozambicans said to be caught up in violence in Mossel Bay as anti-immigration protests sweep country

Read more »

Connor Watson commits to PNG Chiefs on two-year dealConnor Watson has committed to the PNG Chiefs on a two-year deal, citing a spirit of adventure as the main reason for his decision. The 30-year-old former Blues representative will join the Chiefs after a one-season stint with the Dragons in 2027. Watson was granted permission to leave the Roosters early, and he's excited to experience a new culture and lifestyle.

Read more »

How two architects reimagined their own homesTwo architects have undertaken very different transformations of their homes. One of the houses is now a popular inner-city selfie background, while the other is a private coastal retreat.

Read more »

How two architects reimagined their own homesTwo architects have undertaken very different transformations of their homes. One of the houses is now a popular inner-city selfie background, while the other is a private coastal retreat.

Read more »