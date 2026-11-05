Woolworths Uses Less Plastic Than Coles for Online Groceries, but Revives Ooshies

A new report by the Australian Marine Conservation Society finds Woolworths uses far less plastic in online grocery deliveries than Coles, though Woolworths is criticised for bringing back plastic Ooshies toys.

Woolworths is using far fewer plastic produce bags for online shopping orders than Coles and less plastic behind the scenes in its supply chain. It is also more transparent about the plastic in its home-brand product range, a national report by the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) has found.

The difference is noticeable to consumers. Emily Hamilton, 38, from Preston in Melbourne, says she used to shop with cloth bags for loose vegetables such as green beans and refilled containers of bulk items at the health food store. Now, with an 18-month-old daughter and a part-time job, she relies on the convenience of home delivery. Usually, Woolworths is OK, but Coles on the other hand are just so bad, Hamilton said.

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Everything comes in plastic bags, and this order was the same sort of thing. I have had them put one garlic bulb in a plastic bag, or I will get four onions and three would be in one bag and one in another. One time, I got a cabbage that was wrapped in plastic and also in a plastic bag. It is pretty wild.

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That only happens at Coles, so I just do not buy from them usually because it is consistently what happens. Both major supermarkets use paper shopping bags. The difference is in the individual bags for loose produce. Across 80 test orders nationwide, AMCS found that 95 per cent of Coles deliveries had at least one plastic produce bag versus 8 per cent for Woolworths.

AMCS Report Finds Differences In Plastic Bag Use

Also, 73 per cent of items were individually bagged versus 0.3 per cent. The other two companies in the report, Aldi and independent wholesale supplier Metcash, do not offer home delivery. We know single-use plastic remains a customer concern, and we have listened to this feedback by implementing a range of sustainability initiatives, a Woolworths spokesman said.

A Coles spokesperson said the company was committed to removing unnecessary plastic across stores and online, as well as making it easier to recycle. Coles has eliminated more than 700 million pieces of conventional plastic from its Coles Own Brand range since 2021. At the same time, we recognise the crucial role packaging plays in delivering convenience, protecting fresh produce during transport, maintaining food safety and hygiene, extending shelf life, and ultimately helping to reduce food waste, the spokesperson said.

For the first time this year, Woolworths revealed how much plastic it used for packaging across its home-brand product range: 10 grams per unit sold, for a plastic intensity score of 10. It has committed to updating this data annually. The AMCS report said the other three supermarkets had fragmented reporting on plastic use. Woolworths, Coles and Aldi were all criticised for charging more for loose produce than packaged formats.

Woolworths Increases Plastic Packaging Transparency

Tara Jones, program manager for plastics and packaging at AMCS, said supermarkets should sell loose as much as possible and make it the same price or cheaper than the packaged version. Particularly in a cost of living crisis, shoppers should not be penalised financially for buying only what they need or trying to avoid unnecessary plastic packaging, Jones said.

Celeste Hankins, 38, from Ashfield in Sydney, feels honestly very guilty when she buys packaged food, so she usually shops for fresh fruit and vegetables at Harris Farm. Occasionally, she does a big supermarket shop for pantry staples, usually at Woolworths because she likes the layout of the local store and the range of Asian ingredients. Hankins is three weeks away from giving birth to her third child, so the grocery shopping has shifted online recently.

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She organised a particularly large online order. Hankins says her older children, aged eight and 11, learn about environmental sustainability at school, and she tries to model good choices at home. She worries about the amount of plastic in the environment, especially microplastics in the water and the impact on human health.

For my kids, I pack their lunch in stainless steel, and I do not put a lot of packaging in their lunch, but obviously, you have got to balance those things with time and practicality too, she said. It would be nice if the system was conducive to making some of those choices a little more convenient or easy for you. The AMCS commended Coles for its stance against plastic toy giveaways, which has been in place since 2021.

Plastic Toy Giveaways Divide Major Supermarkets

This is in contrast to Woolworths, which this year revived Ooshies as giveaways at the checkout after previously running the promotions in 2019 and 2020. Ooshies are small, squishy, collectible plastic toys that double as pencil toppers. The Disney Ooshies promotion finished in August. Woolworths said the toys were now made of 97 per cent recycled plastic and came wrapped in Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper, and the chain ran dedicated collection bins at all stores for two months afterwards.

We really urge Woolworths to follow its lead. We know that the best way to end plastic pollution is to use less plastic, Jones said. Hamilton in Melbourne says her daughter is too young for Ooshies, but her niece and nephew love them. She usually ticks the box not to get them, but has found they sometimes get delivered randomly when she orders nappies.

Hankins from Sydney initially rejected the giveaways, thinking her older children would have outgrown them. Then they came home from school saying that all the kids were playing with them, so she relented, not wanting them to be left out.