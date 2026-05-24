Two swimmers question clean athletes' prizemoney at Enhanced Games, say they use performance-enhancing drugs

Two swimmers have criticized the prize money offered for clean athletes in traditional events and have no qualms about taking performance-enhancing drugs. They are vying for a million-dollar cheque at the Enhanced Games.

Two of the swimmers vying for a million-dollar cheque at this weekend’s Enhanced Games have slammed the prizemoney on offer for clean athletes like Australia’s Cam McEvoy in traditional events and say they have no qualms about taking performance-enhancing drugs .

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev became an instant millionaire last year when he went under world record time in a 50-metre freestyle event staged by the Enhanced Games for a documentary. His time of 20.89 was just inside the previous world record of 20.91, set by Cesar Cielo in 2009, but was achieved using banned substances and a now-illegal polyurethane ‘super suit’





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