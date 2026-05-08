Two Teenagers Charged After Violent School Brawl Leaves Six Hospitalized

A chaotic fight at Belmore Boys High School in Sydney has led to six students being hospitalized and two 16-year-olds facing criminal charges. The incident, captured on mobile phones despite a statewide ban, has sparked discussions about school safety and the enforcement of device restrictions.

A violent brawl at Belmore Boys High School in south-west Sydney has resulted in six students being hospitalized and two teenagers facing criminal charges. The incident, which occurred around 11am on Thursday, involved up to 30 students and was captured on mobile phones despite a statewide ban on such devices in schools.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Burwood Road after reports of the chaotic fight, which saw punches thrown, students kicked and stomped while on the ground, and wheelie bins used as makeshift shields. Videos obtained by Nine News show the intensity of the scuffle, with many students either participating or watching from the sidelines. While some online speculation suggested the fight began over a lunchtime football game that escalated, authorities have not confirmed the exact cause.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with affray, with one additionally facing assault charges for causing actual bodily harm. The footage, which clearly violates the NSW Department of Education's mobile phone ban implemented in late 2023, has raised concerns about the policy's enforcement. Education Minister Prue Car strongly condemned the violence, stating that no child should experience such aggression in any setting.

A spokesperson for the education department confirmed that the students involved have been suspended, while those who recorded the brawl may also face disciplinary action. The department reiterated that mobile phone use is strictly prohibited during school hours, with penalties ranging from formal warnings to suspension for repeat offenders. This incident has reignited debates about school safety and the effectiveness of bans on mobile devices in preventing or documenting violent behavior





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