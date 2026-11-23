Two teenagers have been charged with affray after the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man on La Trobe Street in Melbourne's CBD, while police continue to investigate two other stabbings that occurred the same night.

Two teenagers have been charged over the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man in Melbourne's CBD on Saturday night, just hours after another stabbing a few blocks away.

Teenagers Charged With Affray Following Fatal Stabbing

The man was killed on La Trobe Street near Elizabeth Street about 8.40pm on Saturday in a knife attack. Emergency services were called to the scene and took the man to hospital, where he died a short time later. On Monday morning, a 17-year-old boy from the Maroondah area and an 18-year-old Mooroolbark man were charged with affray. They will face court later on Monday.

Also read Narre Warren man, 21, fatally stabbed in Melbourne CBD on La Trobe Street

Police said three other teenagers, aged between 17 and 19, who were arrested on Saturday and Sunday, were released pending further enquiries. Police said the investigation was ongoing. Victoria Police Superintendent Laura McCarthy said at a press conference on Sunday that it would have been terrible for members of the public to witness the attack, and that there were a significant number of witnesses.

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She said the man was stabbed once in the chest and that it was believed the incident occurred after the man had failed to comply with the demands of the alleged attacker to hand over his phone. A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was charged on Sunday evening with attempted armed robbery, intentionally causing serious injury and intentionally causing injury in relation to the incident. He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court later on Monday.

Alleged Attacker Charged Over Bourke Street Stabbing

Earlier, the 31-year-old was accused of stabbing a 24-year-old on Bourke Street in Melbourne's CBD about 2.30pm on Saturday. Police allege he ran away while the younger man was seriously injured and rushed to hospital where he is now in a stable condition. A member of the public reported seeing the alleged offender in Reservoir, in north Melbourne, about 7am the following day.

Officers responded and arrested him before charging him with attempted armed robbery, intentionally cause serious injury and intentionally cause injury. He will appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Monday. Police have also arrested a 51-year-old Gowanbrae man over a third stabbing on Saturday night in Melbourne's north, outside a fast-food restaurant. A 33-year-old man suffered stab wounds about 8.40pm following an altercation with another man and two women on Pascoe Vale Road in Broadmeadows.

Premier Condemns Crime Wave Amidst Police Arrests

Roberto Urbano, 51, was arrested in Footscray over that stabbing and has been charged with murder. Premier Ben Carroll condemned the attacks on Sunday, and pointed to government funding for the Salvation Army services and Flinders Street Health aimed at preventing crime. He said, I want to make sure that every Victorian knows that I'm sickened by these crimes, and I'll do everything I can in my power to prevent them.

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Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said the death of the young man was a stain on this great state. She said, We can have a team committed to ending the crime crisis in this state, to investing in Victoria Police, in strengthening our bail laws and our sentencing laws this side of Christmas. Lord Mayor Nick Reece told 3AW the number of random stabbing attacks within the CBD over the past 12 months was a big, big concern.

In August, a 27-year-old man was charged after he allegedly assaulted a child and stabbed the boy's mother with a pair of scissors in the CBD outside Victoria Police headquarters. Superintendent McCarthy said she believed the city was safe, but understood community concern. Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.