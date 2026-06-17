Two-Tier Justice: The Double Standard in Labeling Belfast Riots and Palestine Action Protests

An analysis of the UK government's disparate treatment of far-right rioters and leftwing activists, highlighting the application of terrorism laws to Palestine Action while avoiding such labels for violent racist attacks in Belfast and Southampton.

The recent events in Belfast, where rioters targeted individuals based on skin colour and burned them out of their homes, raise critical questions about the language of state response.

Hilary Benn, the Northern Ireland secretary, described these actions as 'racist thuggery.

' Indeed, they are. Yet, there exists a more precise legal term that ministers seem reluctant to apply: terrorism. The official definition encompasses 'the use or threat' of actions designed 'to intimidate the public' for political, religious, racial, or ideological purposes, including serious violence against persons and serious damage to property. Matching this definition to the Belfast riots is straightforward.

However, the same terminology is aggressively applied to the group Palestine Action, whose protests against arms manufacturer Elbit Systems have been met with proscription and terrorism charges. Over three thousand people have been arrested for merely holding signs supporting the banned group, while in Belfast and Southampton, no one has faced terrorist charges for the violent riots, nor have those who incited them online.

This disparity reveals a disturbing double standard: supporting Palestine Action may lead to jail, while inciting racist riot may result in television appearances. This bias was cemented by a recent court of appeal ruling upholding the government's ban on Palestine Action. The judgment attempts to distinguish the group's civil disobedience from historic protest movements like the suffragettes, arguing that those earlier activists 'operated transparently in the open'-a claim that ignores the suffragettes' own bombings, arson, and assassination plots.

The ruling is built on 'fairytales' about the perfect functionality of British democracy and the efficacy of invisible protest. The judges asserted that banning Palestine Action 'will not prevent any or all demonstrations targeted at Elbit,' yet just days earlier, the government's former anti-extremism tsar called for proscribing People Against Genocide, another group blockading Elbit gates. The slippage toward criminalizing all direct action is accelerating.

At Woolwich Crown Court, prosecutors dropped charges against four Palestine Action protesters who broke into an Elbit factory, likely anticipating jury acquittal. However, the Sentencing Act 2020 now empowers judges to impose terrorist sentences for ordinary crimes if they deem the motivation relevant, and defendants are barred from explaining their motives to the jury. This undermines the right to explain one's actions and tilts the scales toward conviction.

Meanwhile, the government has heavily leveraged the assault of a police officer by a protester, Samuel Corner, who was described as 'unable to see clearly, lunged forwards to help another protester.

' Though reckless, the violence against persons was not the intent of either Corner or Palestine Action as an organization. In stark contrast, the Belfast and Southampton rioters clearly intended to hurt police and civilians, with some organized and encouraged online. No such charges have been brought. The outcome: a system that treats far-right terrorism more leniently than leftwing dissent.

This two-tier justice must be named for what it is. The term 'two-tier justice,' long used by Black activists, should be reclaimed to describe this unequal application of law.

Therefore, returning to Benn's question: how else can we describe what we are seeing? The answer is not only 'racist thuggery' or 'terrorism' but also 'two-tier justice'-a framework that protects racist violence while persecuting anti-racist protest





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Two-Tier Justice Terrorism Palestine Action Belfast Riots Hilary Benn Protest Racist Thuggery Elbit Systems Sentencing Act 2020 Civil Disobedience

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